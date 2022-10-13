ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, MI

recordpatriot.com

Morley Haunted Halls gives super scares at Community Center

MORLEY — The halls of the Morley Community Center were darkened for the first weekend of scares produced by the Morley Stanwood High School marching band. What was originally the Morley Haunted Trails moved indoors this year, and the Morley Community Center was the perfect spot to give the residents of Morley some thrills and chills. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and running through 10 p.m., dozens of people lined up to enter the hall of jumpscares on the second level of the old school.
MORLEY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Country Christmas To Re-Open Doors For One Last Weekend

A beloved but shuttered business on M-72 just up the hill from Traverse City will re-open for a final three-day sale this weekend (Friday to Sunday, October 21-23, 8am to 4pm). Country Christmas’s long-time owners, Bill and Lee Smith, operated the holiday décor and antique business in Elmwood Township for...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Meet the candidates running for Evart school board

EVART — The Pioneer reached out to each candidate running for Evart Public Schools board of education seats in the Nov. 8 midterm election with a Q&A form. These are their responses. Candidates on the ballot: Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen and Mark Moody. Todd Brugema.
EVART, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
MUSKEGON, MI
recordpatriot.com

Photos: Manistee, Benzie counties see wind storm, 55 mph wind gusts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Both Manistee and Benzie counties have hundreds of households without power this morning after 36-37 mph winds have hit the two coastal counties since overnight from Monday into Tuesday. Both counties are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m....
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

AG appoints Mt. Pleasant Attorney County Public Administrator

Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the appointment of Mark Pasquali as the Isabella County Public Administrator. A swearing-in ceremony was conducted electronically on September 27. Pasquali, a resident of Mount Pleasant, is president of the Isabella County Bar Association and his firm Pasquali Law Offices, PLLC has offices in Mount Pleasant and Canadian Lakes. The primary focus of his practice is probate and estate matters.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A man who got out of his car after striking a deer was killed by another vehicle in central Michigan, authorities said. The 33-year-old Shepherd man was hit Monday when the driver of the second car swerved to avoid a crash on U.S. 127, near Mount Pleasant, investigators said. Conditions were dark and misty.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

