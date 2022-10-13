Read full article on original website
Morley Haunted Halls gives super scares at Community Center
MORLEY — The halls of the Morley Community Center were darkened for the first weekend of scares produced by the Morley Stanwood High School marching band. What was originally the Morley Haunted Trails moved indoors this year, and the Morley Community Center was the perfect spot to give the residents of Morley some thrills and chills. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and running through 10 p.m., dozens of people lined up to enter the hall of jumpscares on the second level of the old school.
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
Manistee Biggby Coffee gives opening timeline, building connects to water, sewer
MANISTEE — Anyone visiting Meijer in Manistee in the last week may have noticed work being done in one portion of the parking lot near M-55 where a Biggby Coffee is being built. Work is in progress at the upcoming Biggby Coffee, located at 15 Caberfae Hwy. in Manistee...
Photos: Manistee, Benzie counties see wind storm, 55 mph wind gusts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Both Manistee and Benzie counties have hundreds of households without power this morning after 36-37 mph winds have hit the two coastal counties since overnight from Monday into Tuesday. Both counties are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m....
Mural at Grant Middle School causes concern among parents
A mural painted over the summer at Grant Middle School has become a flashpoint in the community, with some parents declaring it unfit for a public school at a board meeting earlier this week.
Meet the candidates running for Evart school board
EVART — The Pioneer reached out to each candidate running for Evart Public Schools board of education seats in the Nov. 8 midterm election with a Q&A form. These are their responses. Candidates on the ballot: Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen and Mark Moody. Todd Brugema.
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?
As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
Michigan Woman Tried To Get Rewards Points When Paying With Stolen Credit Card
"Greed," Michael Douglas' character Gordon Gecko once said in the movie Wall Street, "is good." "Not always," responded Jojo Girard to the screen. West Michigan Couple Busted In Cedar Springs For Running A Criminal Enterprise. This should go without saying, but if you're using a stolen credit card, you don't...
Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
One person wounded in Muskegon shooting
The shooting reportedly happened in the area of Oakgrove Street and Calvin Avenue, says Muskegon County Dispatch.
Suspicious Death Investigation in Lake County
Police are now investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Lake County Monday night. Deputies from the Lake County Sherriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Harvard Street in Webber Township, for a report of gun shots. Upon arrival, the deputies located a 21-year-old man with a gunshot...
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
Man stabbed in neck, face, tongue after failing to buy woman food, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – A man suffered multiple stab wounds, including a large laceration to his neck, in an attack Sunday, Oct. 16, by a woman who was upset the victim did not buy her food, police said. The victim, 49, suffered stab wounds to his neck, face, tongue...
All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131
WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding...
