Chase, MI

recordpatriot.com

Morley Haunted Halls gives super scares at Community Center

MORLEY — The halls of the Morley Community Center were darkened for the first weekend of scares produced by the Morley Stanwood High School marching band. What was originally the Morley Haunted Trails moved indoors this year, and the Morley Community Center was the perfect spot to give the residents of Morley some thrills and chills. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and running through 10 p.m., dozens of people lined up to enter the hall of jumpscares on the second level of the old school.
MORLEY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Photos: Manistee, Benzie counties see wind storm, 55 mph wind gusts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Both Manistee and Benzie counties have hundreds of households without power this morning after 36-37 mph winds have hit the two coastal counties since overnight from Monday into Tuesday. Both counties are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m....
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Meet the candidates running for Evart school board

EVART — The Pioneer reached out to each candidate running for Evart Public Schools board of education seats in the Nov. 8 midterm election with a Q&A form. These are their responses. Candidates on the ballot: Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen and Mark Moody. Todd Brugema.
EVART, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?

As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
KENT COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Suspicious Death Investigation in Lake County

Police are now investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Lake County Monday night. Deputies from the Lake County Sherriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Harvard Street in Webber Township, for a report of gun shots. Upon arrival, the deputies located a 21-year-old man with a gunshot...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dixon rallies conservative support at Muskegon church

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Joined by several GOP hopefuls, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continued campaign efforts Sunday at a Muskegon church with the Nov. 8 election now less than four weeks away. Dixon was the final speaker at a campaigning event held at the Living Word Church of Muskegon, talking...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

All lanes reopened after 4-vehicle crash on US-131

WALKER, Michigan — A four-vehicle crash closed parts of US-131 near I-96, police say. The lanes have since reopened. Walker Police were called to the scene near Turner Avenue a little after 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was medical assistance needed at the crash, but the severity of...
WALKER, MI
WNEM

Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

