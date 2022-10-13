ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

recordpatriot.com

Morley Haunted Halls gives super scares at Community Center

MORLEY — The halls of the Morley Community Center were darkened for the first weekend of scares produced by the Morley Stanwood High School marching band. What was originally the Morley Haunted Trails moved indoors this year, and the Morley Community Center was the perfect spot to give the residents of Morley some thrills and chills. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and running through 10 p.m., dozens of people lined up to enter the hall of jumpscares on the second level of the old school.
MORLEY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Meet the candidates running for Evart school board

EVART — The Pioneer reached out to each candidate running for Evart Public Schools board of education seats in the Nov. 8 midterm election with a Q&A form. These are their responses. Candidates on the ballot: Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar, Rosie McKinstry, Kelly Millen and Mark Moody. Todd Brugema.
EVART, MI
recordpatriot.com

Photos: Manistee, Benzie counties see wind storm, 55 mph wind gusts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Both Manistee and Benzie counties have hundreds of households without power this morning after 36-37 mph winds have hit the two coastal counties since overnight from Monday into Tuesday. Both counties are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m....
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A man who got out of his car after striking a deer was killed by another vehicle in central Michigan, authorities said. The 33-year-old Shepherd man was hit Monday when the driver of the second car swerved to avoid a crash on U.S. 127, near Mount Pleasant, investigators said. Conditions were dark and misty.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: See football fans tailgate at Ferris vs Grand Valley game

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BIG RAPIDS—Thousands packed the parking lots around Ferris State University in the hours leading up to the Bulldogs matchup against No. 2 Grand Valley. It was a record crowd in attendance with 12,661 fans at Top Taggart Field,...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Mecosta County deputies arrest two on drug charges

MECOSTA COUNTY — A drug sting by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office last week netted two suspects. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, an investigation targeting methamphetamine distribution led to the arrest of Benjamin Mosqueda, 60, of Sparta, and Velancia Ridley, 50, of Grand Rapids.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

