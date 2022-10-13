ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Choate Construction announces its sponsorship of the 2022 Street Grace 5K

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkbJf_0iXAjZfy00

Choate Construction — one of the largest general contractors in southeast Georgia — has announced it will be a presenting sponsor for the upcoming 2022 Street Grace 5K race.

The annual race, which is now in its fifth year, was started by Street Grace to assist with the organization’s ongoing efforts of helping to bring freedom to child sex trafficking victims.

Street Grace Executive Director Camila Zolfaghari says that the organization is appreciative of Choate Construction’s involvement with the race.

“Choate’s sponsorship and support is a key factor in the work to help protect vulnerable children from predators and bring freedom and restoration to those who have been exploited,” said Zolfaghari. “We are grateful for those like Choate who are joining us to run for freedom and enable this work to continue.”

Street Grace was founded in 2009. It was created by leaders of Atlanta’s faith community as a response to the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) that was on the rise in the city.

According to the announcement press release, approximately 374 girls are commercially sexually exploited each month in Georgia. In addition, it also says that 12,400 men in Georgia pay for sex with a young woman each month and 7,200 of them end up exploiting an adolescent female.

To increase its efforts in combating the child sex trafficking problem in Georgia, Street Grace and Georgia Cares of Atlanta announced a merger back in 2020.

The 2022 Street Grace 5K race will be taking place on Oct. 15-16. Because the race is done virtually, participants are able to pick their preferred route.

To register for the race, or to make a donation, click here .

The post Choate Construction announces its sponsorship of the 2022 Street Grace 5K appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta NPU boundaries topic of Oct. 27 work session

The Atlanta City Council’s community development and human services committee will hold a work session to discuss Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) boundaries on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the council chamber. Members of the […] The post Atlanta NPU boundaries topic of Oct. 27 work session appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New video series highlights Georgia’s specialty crops

A new video series is inviting students to learn about Georgia’s specialty crop bounty and the farmers who grow it. “Children of all ages love meeting farmers and visiting farms,” said Erin Croom, CEO and co-founder of Small Bites Adventure Club. The 12-part video series is geared toward third grade students and each video comes […] The post New video series highlights Georgia’s specialty crops appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta and Denver team up for simultaneous art event on Oct. 21

Arts & Entertainment Atlanta (A&E Atlanta) and the Denver Theatre District have partnered to present Crossover, an inaugural arts event taking place in both cities simultaneously on Oct. 21. A&E Atlanta will activate Underground Atlanta with live music and digital art performances while the Denver Theatre District does the same on an outdoor screen at 14th and Champa Streets. A live […] The post Atlanta and Denver team up for simultaneous art event on Oct. 21 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Take 5 With… Reneé Rayles

Whether it’s Castleberry Hill, Midtown, Krog Street tunnel, or beyond, Atlanta is where poets, thespians, and artists congregate and create. This new feature will catch up with those folks…some you’ll know, some you’ll meet. – Teri Elam Reneé Rayles is an actor, improviser, and writer whose recent short, Open Enrollment: Healthcare in America, will premier […] The post Take 5 With… Reneé Rayles appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

City Council extends mayor’s moratorium on redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Oct. 17 that authorizes Mayor Andre Dickens’ executive order to halt any redevelopment plans for Atlanta Medical Center’s 25-acre site after it closes in two weeks. Dickens issued an executive order last month directing the Department of City Planning to refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, […] The post City Council extends mayor’s moratorium on redevelopment of Atlanta Medical Center site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Arts, public works, affordable housing addressed in Sandy Springs state of the city

Sandy Springs plans to find a development partner by early 2023 to help expand the City Springs “campus” across Mount Vernon Highway, Mayor Rusty Paul said during his State of the City Address on Tuesday. Paul delivered his annual message to the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce at a city hall luncheon on Oct. […] The post Arts, public works, affordable housing addressed in Sandy Springs state of the city appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Brookhaven receives grant funding to hire police officers

The city of Brookhaven is preparing to hire new police officers thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.  On Oct. 13, The DOJ announced funding for what’s called Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP), according to a press release.  The funding goes to law enforcement agencies across the […] The post Brookhaven receives grant funding to hire police officers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Voting opens for Best of Brookhaven

Reporter Newspapers, Explore Brookhaven, and the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce announced the first-ever Best of Brookhaven contest with voting open to the public through Nov. 11. The public is invited to vote for their favorite business at BestOfBrookhavenGA.com. Categories include Beauty, Food & Drink, Home Services, Shopping, and more. Winners will be announced in the […] The post Voting opens for Best of Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta filmmakers have triumphant debut at Austin festival with ‘Brutal Season’

Two fledgling Atlanta-based filmmakers made a splash at Fantastic Fest, an Austin, Texas festival, with their debut production called “Brutal Season”. Gavin Fields and his wife, Dunwoody native Shelby Grady, raised more than $130,000 to produce the film, which is described by one critic as “a Death of a Salesman-style stage play set in a […] The post Atlanta filmmakers have triumphant debut at Austin festival with ‘Brutal Season’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Echo Street West tops out office building, targets Spring 2023 opening

Lincoln Property Company has announced that all components of the first phase of the Echo Street West project have been topped out. The 19-acre 765 Echo building in Atlanta’s historic Westside is now moving forward in its first phase of construction. This will include 25,000 square feet of retail space, 300,000 square feet of office […] The post Echo Street West tops out office building, targets Spring 2023 opening appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract

The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Wholesome Wave to hold potluck

Wholesome Wave Georgia is hosting an event called Southern Chefs Potluck this Oct. 16 at the Foundry at Puritan Mill. Wholesome Wave Georgia is an organization that aims to help put healthy foods into the homes of 1.32 million food-insecure families across the state. Proceeds from the potluck dinner will go towards that goal. “Across […] The post Wholesome Wave to hold potluck appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Four new dining concepts to join Westside Paper

Westside Paper is welcoming four new culinary offerings to its 245,000-square-foot mixed-use development. The new additions include: Elsewhere Brewing – a traditional pub offering barrel-aged beer, cask ale and oak-aged lagers, as well as seltzer and cocktails El Santo Gallo – a taqueria from well-known chef Santiago Gomez of Palo Santo Ancestral Bottle Shop + […] The post Four new dining concepts to join Westside Paper appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Protesters of Atlanta public safety training center to rally in L5P

Activists plan to gather in Little Five Points on Oct. 14 to protest the city of Atlanta’s public safety training center to be built on dozens of acres of city-owned forested land near the South River in DeKalb County. The family-friendly rally organized by the “Stop Cop City” movement begins at 4:30 p.m. at Findley […] The post Protesters of Atlanta public safety training center to rally in L5P appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlantic Station Restaurant Week runs Oct. 17-23

The second annual Atlantic Station Restaurant Week kicks off today, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Guests will experience some of Atlanta’s best culinary offerings at exceptional prices with prix fixe menus, exclusive deals from retailers, and more. On Oct. 21, there will be live jazz on Atlantic Green by Antoine Knight from 5 – […] The post Atlantic Station Restaurant Week runs Oct. 17-23 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs voters can cast ballots close to home on Oct. 17

Sandy Springs will have both an early voting polling place and an absentee ballot drop box location for county voters beginning today. Early voting begins Oct. 17 and ends Nov. 4, with the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Board of Registration and Elections set 40 early voting polling sites. “Fulton County Registration & […] The post Sandy Springs voters can cast ballots close to home on Oct. 17 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Decatur Beer Festival returns, reborn as SUDS

The Decatur Beer Festival returns from its two-year hiatus this weekend with a new name and a more intimate tasting experience.  The festival, now known as Simply Us Doing Our Share, or SUDS, will be held this Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon until 4 p.m. at Legacy Park in Decatur.  The revival of the event was […] The post Decatur Beer Festival returns, reborn as SUDS appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fresh Harvest celebrates 10 years

This Saturday, Fresh Harvest is celebrating a decade of providing Georgia residents with local, organic groceries. The delivery service allows residents to have weekly produce sent to their door straight from local farms. On Oct. 15, Wild Heaven Beer is helping Fresh Harvest celebrate its 10th anniversary with a fun celebration. The event will take […] The post Fresh Harvest celebrates 10 years appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

MARTA awards developer joint venture for housing at Bankhead rail station

The MARTA Board of Directors has approved a resolution authorizing the agency to enter into negotiations with the Peebles Corporation for a transit-oriented development (TOD) at Bankhead Station. The Bankhead TOD is located on just under five-and-a-half acres at 1335 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The rail station is adjacent to Microsoft’s future 90-acre campus and […] The post MARTA awards developer joint venture for housing at Bankhead rail station appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy