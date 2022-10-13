Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
KHOU
Suspects in AMBER Alert caught in Louisiana with 1 of 5 missing boys, authorities say
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell were taken into custody near the LSU campus. Harris County authorities said they're being charged with injury to a child.
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert
Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning. One child has been found, according to Louisiana State Police. Harris County Police have identified two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27. Duncan...
theadvocate.com
Man stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge police say
Amid an uptick in Baton Rouge homicides that comes after a summer far less violent than last year, a man was stabbed to death at a Valero gas station on Airline Highway — a killing an employee said stemmed from a late-night argument that escalated into violence in the store's parking lot.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127, just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte, Louisiana died in the crash.
KNOE TV8
La. State Police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run in Assumption Parish
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators with the help of the public’s help has made an arrest with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Belle Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16....
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports a 6 vehicle accident at Highway 90 by Pier 90
LULING, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports that there is a major motor vehicle accident involving six vehicles at Highway 90 by Pier 90. The left lane of Highway 90 eastbound was closed, and the Highway 90 westbound turning lane by Pier 90 was closed. However, all...
fox8live.com
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish responded Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning to an incident that they are describing as a murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office. Deputies say that a woman called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she had just shot her daughter and was...
WDSU
Louisiana State Police searching for vehicle in hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday morning. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of David Gilbert, 54, of White Castle. Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of Louisiana Highway 998 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Alleged drug dealer nicknamed ‘UNC’ arrested in Baton Rouge after seizure of fentanyl, heroin, stolen guns and more
A weeks-long investigation ended with the arrest of two people including an alleged drug dealer.
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
houmatimes.com
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash
On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
Louisiana duo arrested during traffic stop after crack cocaine found
Two arrested after traffic stop in Assumption Parish led to discovery of crack cocaine.
an17.com
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
