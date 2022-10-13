ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert

Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning. One child has been found, according to Louisiana State Police. Harris County Police have identified two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27. Duncan...
CYPRESS, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127, just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte, Louisiana died in the crash.
BOUTTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
LEESVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash

On October 15, 2022, shortly before 7:00 pm, the Thibodaux Police Department was notified of crash later learned to be fatal, involving a bicyclist on LA. Highway 3107 (Talbot Avenue) at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits of Thibodaux. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
an17.com

STPSO investigates fatal crash

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
FOLSOM, LA
NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA

