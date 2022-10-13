Eli Apple shouldn’t expect the red carpet as he returns to ‘the dirtiest smelliest city’ this weekend

Read full article on original website
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s 60-yard touchdown catch and run to give the Bengals a lead vs. the Saints
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase just gave the Bengals their first lead against the Saints. It was the only one they needed as the Bengals left New Orleans with a 30-26 victory. After the Bengals defense forced a three-and-out, Joe Burrow completed a pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the...
Cleveland Browns lose to New England, and the problems are getting worse: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the New England Patriots 38-15 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to talk about what’s wrong with the 2-4 Browns. First up, a big picture look at what might be...
Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson has followed all terms of his 11-game suspension, is on track to play Dec. 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the conclusion of the league’s fall meeting in New York that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the terms and conditions of his 11-game NFL suspension and is on track to return to the field Dec. 4 in Houston.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow sports Ja’Marr Chase throwback jersey ahead of Bengals vs. Saints
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s pre-game wardrobe continues to catch attention. Known for his typically flashy attire, Burrow instead opted to wear something more classic ahead the Bengals matchup with New Orleans later this afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals shared a tweet of Burrow showing up to the Caesars Superdome wearing a Ja’Marr Chase throwback Louisiana State national championship jersey.
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Logan Wilson in limbo as Bengals seek more information on injured shoulder
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The scene at the Superdome on Sunday was the worst kind of deja-vu for Logan Wilson. The Bengals starting linebacker injured his right shoulder tackling Saints running back Alvin Kamara early in the fourth quarter. Wilson’s arms were fully extended when pulled Kamara to the ground by the running back’s legs.
Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
Trey Hendrickson’s rare gaffe an ‘outlier’ in another impactful performance
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Trey Hendrickson didn’t need to apologize to his coaches and teammates. The Bengals defensive end just went back to work. Hendrickson was called for roughing the passer early in the third quarter with the Saints backed up on third and 25 after three consecutive penalties.
TKO: Kroenke to pay St. Louis, as it should be
The NFL is finally getting around to deciding who should pay the bill for the $790 million dollar lawsuit settlement with St. Louis. ESPN reports that NFL owners want Stan Kroenke to pay for most of it. The report says he would be on the hook for $571 million. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion”, thinks it’s […]
Zac Taylor on the defensive front and their health, operating the offense from the gun and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the team’s win in New Orleans, Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about the injuries to major parts of the defense, operating the offense from the shotgun and the offensive game plan. Here’s a transcript of what he said Monday:. Update on...
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys fall short in comeback bid vs. Eagles; Noah Brown nearly makes acrobatic catch: Ohio State NFL roundup
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys were their latest victim on Sunday night, losing in Philadelphia, 27-16. The Cowboys started off poorly, facing a 20-3 deficit at halftime. But the Cowboys mounted a rally to cut the deficit to within three early in the fourth quarter.
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Bengals’ defensive line looks to readjust, refocus ahead of matchup with Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio - After escaping the weekend with a second half rebound over the Saints, the Cincinnati Bengals’ hobbled defensive line’s gameplan could look much more different this week. With injured defensive tackle D.J. Reader’s status in the air and his backup, Josh Tupou, out for the foreseeable...
What they’re saying about the Bengals’ exciting win over the Saints: Social media reaction
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals escaped New Orleans on Sunday with a 30-26 win over the Saints. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase shined in their first game in New Orleans since the 2019 National Championship. Burrow finished with 300 yards and four total TDs on 28 of 37 passing.
Winners and Losers from the Browns’ loss to the Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were defeated by the Patriots, 38-15, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Here are the real winners and losers from the game:. The Patriots contained the Browns rush game the entire time. Nick Chubb was limited to 56 yards on 12 carries, while Kareem Hunt carried the ball four times for 12 yards. The Patriots were ready, point blank. It happens, the Browns rushing corps will be back and better.
Pathetic? Lifeless? Embarrassing? Pick your word for Browns’ loss to Patriots – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I started to write, “This is really hard to watch.”. Then I stopped. That’s too kind for how the Browns played in their 38-15 loss to New England Sunday. Instead, I’m going to speak for the fans. Those who pay to watch the games...
Cleveland Guardians not happy with how Monday’s postponement went down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians aren’t happy with the way Monday night’s postponement of the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series was handled in negotations with the Yankees and MLB. They felt that the game could have been played Monday night after the rain...
