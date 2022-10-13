Read full article on original website
What Business Should Go In This Building On Augusta’s Cony Circle?
In the business world they always say "location location location". In most cases, the location of your business is key. Sure, there are a few exceptions to this rule, like very specialized businesses that don't cater to the public, but in most cases, you want your store, office, or restaurant located in a spot with a heavy flow of traffic.
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
SPOTTED IN MAINE: An Emu Casually Walking Down The Road Sunday Afternoon
Maine is full of all kinds of wildlife. And, for the most part, we're fortunate to not have a ton of wildlife that could (or wants to) kill you. You know, like those scary alligators in Florida and venomous snakes in Texas. However, with that being said, sometimes we run...
Get Your Fancy On With Glitter Drinks At This Maine Bar
Its always nice to take some time to get messy with your bestie. This Sunday my closest friend, Katie Schreiber and I decided that in the middle of the day we needed a cocktail, or three. Whether you workout, do yoga, watch sports, you need a release. She is my...
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
In This Central Maine Haunted House The Actors Can Literally TOUCH You! (With Your Permission)
Tis the season for witches, vampires, ghosts and overall haunts as we inch ever closer to All Hallows Eve. And, as always, there is not shortage of exciting haunted attractions to check out here in Central Maine. One of, if not THE, newest attraction is the Halls of Horror event...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Have You Seen Her? Central Maine Family Desperate to Get Escaped Emu Back Home!
After a story that we covered went viral, we were reached out to by the people that actually own the missing bird. A viral video over the weekend showed a giant Emu casually strolling down the road in the town of Vienna. But, where did this Emu come from? Initial...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
A 9-Year-Old Maine Child Heroically Saved Her Grandmother’s Life
According to WGME Channel 13, on August 27, young Zoey Freligh was having a sleepover at her grandmother's house in Portland. But things took a turn when Zoey found her loving grandmother unresponsive. Zoey didn't take a second thought when she immediately sprang into action and called 911, the news...
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape
If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
New Central Maine Target Store Sets Opening Date
Doesn't it kind of feel like we have been talking about Auburn getting a Target store for years? Actually, it has been years!. It was back in December of 2020 that we first learned that Target was going to be going into the old Auburn K-Mart location. Then, in September of 2021, we got word we were going to have to wait a while longer for the new retail store.
A Central Maine Man Is Dead Following A Tuesday Morning Crash
According to an article in the KJ, a 53 year old man from Skowhegan has died following an early Tuesday morning crash. The article explains that Mario Centofanti was driving his 2005 GMC SUV west on Route 2, which is also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 AM when his vehicle flipped end-over-end. Centofanti was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.
Did You Know Elephants Used to Live in Hope, Maine?
We’re known for our moose and lobsters but did you know Maine was once home to elephants?. Once upon a time, two injured elephants retired from the circus as performers and found refuge at a specially designed facility to be rehabilitated. That facility happened to be in Hope, Maine.
Central Maine Town Selling Theater… CHEAP!
Normally, at least here in the United States, businesses like movie theaters are owned by private citizens (or companies). Not in the case of a theater in the town of Pittsfield, Maine. According to the KJ, the Town of Pittsfield is trying to sell a long closed theater located on...
Police Respond to Reported Armed Robbery at Camden National Bank in Augusta
According to an article in the Kennebec Journal, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to apparent reports of an armed robbery at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street in Augusta, Maine on Saturday morning. The article goes on to explain that a man entered the bank at around 11:30 Saturday...
