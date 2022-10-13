ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

What Business Should Go In This Building On Augusta’s Cony Circle?

In the business world they always say "location location location". In most cases, the location of your business is key. Sure, there are a few exceptions to this rule, like very specialized businesses that don't cater to the public, but in most cases, you want your store, office, or restaurant located in a spot with a heavy flow of traffic.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME
92 Moose

How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home

We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?

Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape

If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
92 Moose

New Central Maine Target Store Sets Opening Date

Doesn't it kind of feel like we have been talking about Auburn getting a Target store for years? Actually, it has been years!. It was back in December of 2020 that we first learned that Target was going to be going into the old Auburn K-Mart location. Then, in September of 2021, we got word we were going to have to wait a while longer for the new retail store.
AUBURN, ME
92 Moose

A Central Maine Man Is Dead Following A Tuesday Morning Crash

According to an article in the KJ, a 53 year old man from Skowhegan has died following an early Tuesday morning crash. The article explains that Mario Centofanti was driving his 2005 GMC SUV west on Route 2, which is also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 AM when his vehicle flipped end-over-end. Centofanti was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
92 Moose

Did You Know Elephants Used to Live in Hope, Maine?

We’re known for our moose and lobsters but did you know Maine was once home to elephants?. Once upon a time, two injured elephants retired from the circus as performers and found refuge at a specially designed facility to be rehabilitated. That facility happened to be in Hope, Maine.
HOPE, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Town Selling Theater… CHEAP!

Normally, at least here in the United States, businesses like movie theaters are owned by private citizens (or companies). Not in the case of a theater in the town of Pittsfield, Maine. According to the KJ, the Town of Pittsfield is trying to sell a long closed theater located on...
PITTSFIELD, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy