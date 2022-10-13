Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Lawsuit filed by AG, NJDEP, Division of Consumer Affairs accuses five oil and gas companies of misleading public about their products, climate change
NEW JERSEY — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Environmental Protection Tuesday filed a lawsuit on behalf of New Jersey residents against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade association, alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been acerbating anthropogenic global warming.
wrnjradio.com
U.S. Attorney’s Office reaches settlement with NJ Transit to ensure equal access for individuals with disabilities at five intercity rail stations
NEW JERSEY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has reached a settlement with New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit) to resolve findings that its intercity rail stations are not accessible to individuals with disabilities in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
wrnjradio.com
FirstEnergy reminds customers to stay safe this Halloween season
NEW JERSEY – As Halloween nears, FirstEnergy Corp. reminds the public to keep safety top of mind as they decorate their homes and partake in seasonal festivities. Celebrating responsibly will help keep people of all ages safe and the electricity flowing reliably this season. “Halloween is a peak time...
wrnjradio.com
Senate passes bill to make Franklinite the official state mineral
NEW JERSEY – A mineral often found in the northwest portion of New Jersey but regarded as rare around the globe would become the official mineral of the state under legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho and approved Monday by the Senate. The legislation, S-1727, would elevate franklinite in...
wrnjradio.com
Drivers with moderate to profound hearing loss could soon get special MVC notation on vehicle registration
NEW JERSEY – A bill advancing in the Legislature and cleared by an Assembly committee on Monday, would require the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to issue a vehicle registration with a special designation to drivers with moderate to profound hearing loss or deafness. Assemblyman Hal Wirths, a prime...
Comments / 0