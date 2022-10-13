Read full article on original website
Bringing in the plants before temperatures drop Tuesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures are going to be cooler over the next few days with highs Tuesday topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Thanks to the cold front that passed through Monday night, not only will cooler weather return, but drier air does, too. No rain...
Sunday morning First to Know forecast (10/16/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today will be sunny and comfortable, but slightly humid as a cold front approaches. Ahead of a cold front, weather becomes more humid and warmer and that is exactly what we will experience to close out the weekend. Based on our average temperatures, expected highs are trending slightly warmer in the upper 80s. Area wide lows will remain in the 60s as we head into the overnight hours.
Sunday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/16/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Atlantic Basin is currently quiet. According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. We will keep you updated if any changes arise.
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 8, Georgia Week 9
(WTXL) — High school football players representing North Florida Christian School, Miller County High School and Brooks County High School are the nominees for this week's ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week. Watch the video above for this week's nominees. Vote in the poll below as...
