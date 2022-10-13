Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
Illinois extends Income Tax filing due date for corporations
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Revenue announced that corporations filing for the tax year ending on December 31, 2021, will have one extra month beyond the extended federal filing deadline to file their Illinois corporate income tax returns. The due date, originally October 17th is now November 15, 2022. Every corporation subject to income tax must file an income tax return. Historically, returns are generally due on or before April 15 of the following year for a calendar-year corporation, or the 15th day of the fourth month following the close of the tax year for a fiscal-year corporation.
walls102.com
IDPH Endorses Bivalent COVID-19 Booster for children 5 and up
SPRINGFIELD – Following the CDC’s recommendation of the new bivalent boosters for children five and older, the Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending parents and guardians get children vaccinated and fully protected to avoid the most severe effects of COVID-19. They are also reminding parents that with flu season underway, they should also take action to protect their children from the risk of serious illness by getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Children can receive both these vaccinations at the same time. The CDC states that 16 counties are rated at Medium Community Level for COVID-19 in Illinois. More than 890,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September.
walls102.com
IVCC to receive $1.2 million in new revenue from LaSalle Power Station taxes
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College trustees learned a recent five-year agreement with LaSalle Power Station will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college. The influx is the result of LaSalle Station’s equalized assessed valuation increasing 15 percent over the five years, said IVCC Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton. IVCC, one of 11 taxing districts in the agreement, will receive an additional $235,549 each year. LaSalle Station is owned by Constellation Generation Company, formerly Exelon.
walls102.com
DNR: Mountain lion struck, killed along Illinois highway
SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) — State wildlife officials say a mountain lion that was struck and killed last weekend along a northern Illinois highway will be analyzed by biologists seeking to uncover the rare animal’s origins. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle along Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. State police recovered the mountain lion’s carcass, which will undergo a necropsy and DNA analysis at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. The DNR says that will shed light the animal’s place of origin. The state agency says it may be the same mountain lion recently recorded by a trail camera in northwestern Illinois’ Whiteside County.
walls102.com
LaSalle-Peru Boy Scout Troop shutting down
LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru’s Boy Scouts 20 will be closing its doors. After over 60 years of serving the young men of the LaSalle-Peru, Scout Master Dan Mathews reported to LaSalle’s City Council that the troop will no longer be due to a lack of sign-ups and other issues. He says he’s heard of other troops in the area like Streator and Ottawa having similar struggles. Currently, according to Mathews, there are around 150 boy scouts between LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties. His scouts will be dispersed between Waltham and Marseilles troops. Mathews has been with Troop 20 since 1985.
walls102.com
LaSalle Library offers Halloween craft activities
LASALLE – To celebrate autumn, the LaSalle Library’s weekly Grab & Go craft kits for youth will have new crafts available at the Children’s Circulation Desk every Wednesday. On Tuesday, October 18th, Wednesday, October 19th, and Thursday, October 20th, during open hours, families are invited to stop in to create “Two Mummies and a Ghost…BOO!” a Halloween decoration craft. Using recycled base materials, families craft two mummies and a steel can ghost luminaire. Decorating supplies will be provided by the Library. Families will need to bring a clean, empty can (15 to 20 ounces) per child – prepare the can(s) by filling with water and freezing them two days before the program – and two boxes, for example, cereal, snack cracker or cookies size, per child.
Comments / 0