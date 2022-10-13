Emergency cost-of-living legislation to protect tenants from rent increases and evictions has been passed by MSPs at Holyrood.The approved Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Bill will be the first bill passed by Holyrood to be given Royal Assent by King Charles III.The temporary legislation caps rent increases at 0% until March 31 and will be backdated to September 9.However, Scottish ministers will be able to extend the legislation for a further two six-month periods if necessary.Landlords will be able to increase rents if they can prove property costs have risen – provided the rise is less than 50% of the...

12 DAYS AGO