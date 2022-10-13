Read full article on original website
MSPs approve Bill on temporary freeze on rent and evictions
Emergency cost-of-living legislation to protect tenants from rent increases and evictions has been passed by MSPs at Holyrood.The approved Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Bill will be the first bill passed by Holyrood to be given Royal Assent by King Charles III.The temporary legislation caps rent increases at 0% until March 31 and will be backdated to September 9.However, Scottish ministers will be able to extend the legislation for a further two six-month periods if necessary.Landlords will be able to increase rents if they can prove property costs have risen – provided the rise is less than 50% of the...
BBC
Irish government approves temporary eviction ban
Irish government signs off on proposals for temporary eviction ban. Renters can not be issued with eviction notices between November and March next year. A body representing landlords is considering a legal challenge to the measure. Charities and opposition parties have welcomed the policy. The Irish government has...
Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'
The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
msn.com
Pub landlords, brewers and distillers slam Jeremy Hunt for scrapping freeze on alcohol duty
Pub landlords, brewers and distillers have slammed Jeremy Hunt over his decision to scrap a planned freeze in alcohol duty as they struggle to stay afloat amid the cost of living crisis. The new Chancellor today took a wrecking ball to the economic policies of Liz Truss and his predecessor...
Liz Truss has ‘days left to turn this round’, warns senior Scottish Tory
Under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss has just “days” to turn her situation around if she is to stay in power at Number 10, a senior figure in the party in Scotland has warned.Liz Smith, finance and economy spokeswoman for the Scottish Conservatives at Holyrood, said that Ms Truss was “in an extremely difficult position”.The Prime Minister does not currently have the support of the the markets, the public or the Tory party within the UK Parliament, Ms Smith stated.The Tory MSP insisted holding an early general election – as Labour and the SNP are demanding – would lead to “even more...
UK crime gangs rake in millions through supported housing, say police
Organised crime groups are taking millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money through unregulated supported accommodation for vulnerable people, police have revealed. Criminals have been cashing in on the recent boom in “exempt accommodation”, designed to support vulnerable people such as prison leavers, recovering addicts and those fleeing domestic violence.
Health Secretary Therese Coffey warns striking nurses won’t get pay rise as NHS is ‘close to collapsing’
STRIKING nurses won’t get a pay rise, says Therese Coffey as doctors warn the NHS is “close to collapse”. The Health Secretary yesterday said she will not bow to the demands of the Royal College of Nursing. The NHS' biggest union is on the brink of its...
‘Everyone struggled’: life in UK’s unregulated supported housing
When Mark*, 32, first moved into supported accommodation in Birmingham, other tenants would steal his plates and cutlery from the kitchen, and people would knock on his door daily asking for drugs. “There was no support. Someone would come in but they did nothing. They didn’t go into your cupboard...
BBC
Homelessness: Breckland Council to buy 11 properties
Some £1.6m is to be spent on on buying 11 properties for homeless and vulnerable people in part of Norfolk. The investment by Breckland Council will allow the district to buy a collection of properties in Thetford and Dereham. The ruling Conservatives said it would reduce the local authority's...
Dock workers to strike for another two weeks as row over pay and jobs rumbles on
Dock workers will stage two more weeks of strike action in a row over pay and jobs.Unite said almost 600 Liverpool port workers will walkout again from October 24 to November 7 – after industrial action in recent weeks.An offer from port owner Peel Holdings was worth around 8.2% and a real-terms wage cut because of inflation, the union said.The company must put forward a pay rise they can accept or this strike continuesSharon Graham, UniteThe company said the offer was worth over 10%.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Peel Holdings is hugely profitable and can absolutely afford to pay...
Sturgeon: No country would choose to be in travesty partnership with Westminster
Nicola Sturgeon has said no country would choose to be in a “travesty of a partnership” with Westminster as she makes the case for independence a year ahead of a proposed referendum.Scotland’s First Minister published the economic plans for an independent Scotland on Monday.The prospectus paper included a commitment to move to a Scottish pound – but only when a number of requirements are met, including when the country is fiscally sustainable.The legality of whether the Scottish Parliament can legislate for a second referendum is currently being considered by the Supreme Court.A year today, I want people in Scotland to...
Jacob Rees-Mogg facing legal challenge over fracking plans
Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing legal action over his decision to lift the moratorium on fracking in England.Environmental and community groups have sent a legal letter, seen by The Independent, to notify the business secretary of their intention to seek judicial review of his decision, on the grounds that it was “unlawful” to reverse the 2019 ban on the controversial gas extraction method without fresh scientific evidence to prove it is safe.The move by Friends of the Earth, Talk Fracking and Preston New Road Action Group comes as MPs vote on a Labour bid to ban fracking “once and for all”...
mailplus.co.uk
Millions facing pain on pensions
MILLIONS of pensioners could face an income squeeze of up to £430 next year after Liz Truss ditched her pledge to protect the ‘triple lock’. In a surprise U-turn, Downing Street warned she was no longer committed to raising pensions in line with inflation, despite having guaranteed just that only two weeks ago.
Liz Truss no longer standing by pension triple lock commitment
Liz Truss is no longer standing by her commitment to increase state pensions in line with soaring inflation as her imperilled leadership is overhauled by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.Downing Street indicated ministers could ditch their commitment to the triple lock as the new Chancellor brought in to save her ailing leadership searches to plug a multi-billion pound black hole.Mr Hunt told colleagues at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that they must find savings from their departmental budgets.As recently as October 2 Ms Truss was clear state pensions would increase in April by whichever is highest – 2.5%, wages or inflation.“I’ve committed...
Christmas turkey crisis forces ministers to ease immigration rules: Regulations relaxed for poultry industry to bring in foreign butchers to 'address genuine seasonal labour need' and make sure families can get festive birds
Ministers eased immigration rules today to avert a Christmas turkey crisis. The list of jobs eligible for a seasonal worker visa now includes roles in the poultry industry to address 'a genuine seasonal labour need' in the lead up to the festive period. Changes unveiled by Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove...
Labour calls on Tories to seize opportunity to end fracking ‘once and for all’
Labour is calling on Tory MPs to seize an opportunity to end fracking “once and for all” by backing a move to pave the way for a vote on the issue.The party will use an opposition day debate on Wednesday to put forward a motion which, if passed, would guarantee time in the Commons for a Bill to ban the controversial gas extraction technique for good.Labour says it wants to give MPs a chance to overturn the Government’s decision to lift England’s fracking ban, which broke a Tory manifesto promise.The moratorium had been in place since 2019 following a series...
BBC
Independent Scotland would apply to rejoin European Union - Sturgeon
An independent Scotland would apply to rejoin the European Union and redesign the energy market, according to a new economic prospectus. The Scottish government paper, which will be published on Monday, will set out proposals for key issues, such as currency and border arrangements. It will also outline a migration...
Coffinmakers at Co-op’s only UK factory to go on strike in pay dispute
Coffinmakers at the Co-op’s only manufacturing facility in the UK are set to take strike action in a row over pay, bringing production to a “complete stop”.About 50 workers at the factory based at Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, have rejected a pay offer which their union, Unite, said is a “real-terms” pay cut.The offer from Co-op is “less than half” of the latest estimate of inflation according to the retail price index (RPI), at 12.3%.Unite would not confirm what the Co-op’s pay offer was.The Co-op trades on being different to bad employers; it should not be proposing a real-terms pay cut...
BBC
Co-op coffin factory workers to launch strike action
Staff based at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory are set to launch strike action in a pay dispute. Unite said about 50 craft workers at the Co-op Funeralcare facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, had overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer. The strike action is due to run between 31...
