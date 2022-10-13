ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvesters’ 30th Anniversary Fashion Show Dazzles at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall—Exciting Pop-Up to Come

By Chelsea Raineri
 3 days ago

For the first time, South Coast Plaza presented Oscar de la Renta’s designs in the Harvesters’ fashion show on Oct. 11. The show featuring the brand, which is exclusive to South Coast Plaza in Orange County, helped to celebrate three decades of Harvesters’ work to feed O.C. Each month, Second Harvest helps to serve more than 300,000 people. In addition, the event also commemorated South Coast Plaza’s 55th anniversary.

Head to South Coast Plaza from Oct. 14 to 15 for another way to celebrate the Harvesters. In the Jewel Court, customers will discover a George Esquivel pop-up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. where they can browse a curated selection of men’s and women’s made-to-order shoes as well as a sneaker designed for the Harvesters. A percentage of the sales will be donated to the nonprofit.

