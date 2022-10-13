ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Op-Ed: Good news for a change — NASA proves there's a defense against killer asteroids

By Saswato R. Das
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkRrH_0iXAg2Gn00

The stock market is dipping, inflation is on the rise and there is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine. But not all the news is bad: Our planet just got a bit safer, thanks to NASA.

In a feat previously relegated to the realms of science fiction, NASA scientists successfully deflected an asteroid from its path .

On Sept. 26, DART, a spacecraft the size of a commercial dryer, hit a nonthreatening asteroid called Dimorphos — and proved that we humans might be capable of mounting an Earthly defense, should a killer asteroid one day head our way.

Such a scenario is not far-fetched. Every school kid knows that the reason we don’t see dinosaurs roaming the Earth is that the impact of a giant asteroid wiped them out some 66 million years ago.

In a modern example, an object — perhaps a rocky asteroid, perhaps an icy comet — the size of a 15-story skyscraper exploded over the Tunguska River in Siberia in 1908, releasing energy equivalent to approximately 12-15 megatons of TNT (about a thousand times as powerful as the atom bomb that destroyed Hiroshima).

Most asteroids and comets that enter Earth’s atmosphere vaporize quickly because of the heat produced by friction. The object in Siberia, however, got within 10 miles of the planet’s surface. It flattened 80 million trees over 230 square miles. It left no crater, but the circular pattern of immense destruction is sobering.

Evidence of such events exists all over Earth. Scientists think an explosion similar to Tunguska destroyed Tall el-Hammam , an ancient walled city close to the Dead Sea, around 1650 BC.

One tell-tale sign of a planetary asteroid impact is the presence of the mineral coesite, a variant of quartz that forms only under intense heat and pressure. Mile-wide Meteor Crater in Arizona contains a lot of coesite, as do other sites across the globe. Fortunately, collisions involving an asteroid of the size ( about 100 to 170 feet across ), makeup and speed that produced Meteor Crater are infrequent, happening once every few hundred years, and are much more likely to hit open ocean or empty territory than a population center.

Still, such a collision could spell the end of a city like Los Angeles, and bigger asteroids could spell the end of the human race. There are thousands of these orbiting rocks in our solar system, and quite a few are on paths that bring them perilously near Earth. NASA has been finding and tracking them for more than two decades in a program sanctioned by Congress. So far none has posed a real threat.

But because the chance is not zero, NASA has looked to develop a defense mechanism. DART (short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test) tested the feasibility of changing the orbit of an asteroid, steering it away from Earth by bumping it into a new trajectory.

DART crashed into Dimorphos at a speed of just over 4 miles per second. More than three dozen telescopes around the world were watching the impact, as were the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes and the LICIACube, an Italian spacecraft designed expressly to observe DART’s slamming into Dimorphos.

On Tuesday, when NASA announced that Dimorphos had indeed been diverted, it also revealed that its experiment worked better than had been predicted. Calculations had estimated that Dimorphos’ orbit around its larger parent asteroid Didymos, which was 11.9 hours, would speed up by 10 minutes after DART crashed into it. The actual time observed was 32 minutes.

Watching NASA’s live telecast on Sept. 26 made for fascinating viewing. DART’s camera spotted Dimorphos only an hour before impact, as a faint spot of light, and it was just five minutes before the crash that the asteroid really came into focus. In the final seconds before DART made contact, the asteroid’s surface — looking like a rocky, boulder-strewn field — filled the screen. Then, true to plan, the screen went dark and the scientists watching it sent up a cheer.

The DART mission isn’t over yet; the data it generated is still being analyzed. The results are nonetheless in: DART has to be classed among the most successful spacecraft NASA has ever launched. For the first time in the history of our species, we've shown we might be able to defend the planet from a massive invader from space.

Saswato R. Das, a physicist by training, writes about science and technology.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth

The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
FLORIDA STATE
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
daystech.org

Researchers Say There’s a Good Chance AI Will Destroy Humanity

A new paper explains that we’ll must watch out and thorough when programming future AI, or it may have dire penalties for humanity. The paper lays out the particular risks and the “assumptions” we will definitively make a couple of sure sort of self-learning, reward-oriented AI. We...
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Dead Creatures Buried Under the Oceans Could Influence the Next Megathrust Earthquake

Ancient dead creatures or tiny creatures from millions of years ago buried under the oceans could influence the nest megathrust earthquake, according to a new study led by New Zealand. Researchers claim long-dead marine organisms may affect the intensity of the next destructive earthquake along the Hikurangi subduction zone, the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand.
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System

An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
techeblog.com

MIT Engineers Discover Method to Transform Tree Branches Into Filters to Purify Drinking Water

When MIT engineers aren’t developing ultrasound stickers, they are busy transforming tree branches into filters to purify drinking water in developing countries. They discovered that the interiors of nonflowering trees, like the pine and ginkgo, contain sapwood lined with straw-like conduits known as xylem. This material draws water up through a tree’s trunk and branches.
ancientpages.com

Drone Footage Reveals Ancient Mesopotamian City Lagash Was Made Of Marsh Islands

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Impressive drone footage has revealed an ancient Mesopotamian city known as Lagash challenges long-held ideas about the origin and development of the world’s oldest urban centers in southern Iraq. The collection of large-scale remote sensing data has "helped to rehydrate an ancient southern Mesopotamian...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
448K+
Followers
72K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy