Hong Kong to 'trawl world for talent' in reboot attempt
Hong Kong's new leader unveiled plans to resuscitate the business hub's fortunes on Wednesday, hoping to lure international expertise back to a city that has suffered an exodus of talent and is mired in a deep downturn. But Hong Kong's pace of reopening still lags behind regional rivals like Singapore -- which has gone on a charm offensive to lure international talent and has bounced back as a global transport hub.
Corporate climate disclosures jump again in 2022 - CDP data
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Companies worth half of total global market capitalistion are now disclosing environmental data after a 42% year-on-year rise in the number of firms reporting, new data published on Wednesday showed.
Australia to investigate reports pilots trained Chinese military - minister
SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister said the military was investigating reports its former pilots were accepting training roles in China, as Britain said it could take legal action to stop its pilots being similarly recruited on national security grounds.
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
People Are Sharing The One Book That Has Stood Out To Them In All Their Years Of Reading
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
