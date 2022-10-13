ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County schools announce start for multiple locations

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZoxZF_0iXAf44S00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County has revealed that 13 schools in the district have met the criteria and will open on Monday, October 17th. Additionally, 15 more schools will open on Tuesday, October 18th.

The 13 schools that have received the all-clear to return on Monday are as follows:

  • Bonita Springs Elementary School
  • Bonita Springs Middle Center for the Arts
  • Colonial Elementary School
  • Diplomat Elementary School
  • Franklin Park Elementary School
  • Gulf Elementary School
  • Fort Myers Middle Academy
  • Orange River Elementary School
  • Orangewood Elementary School
  • Three Oaks Elementary School
  • Tice Elementary School
  • Trafalgar Elementary School
  • Tropic Isles Elementary School

The 15 schools that have received the all-clear to return on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Allen Park Elementary
  • Buckingham Exceptional Center
  • Cypress Lake High School
  • Edison Park Elementary
  • Hancock Creek Elementary
  • Ida Baker High School
  • J. Colin English Elementary
  • James Stephens Elementary
  • Littleton Elementary
  • Manatee Elementary
  • Pinewoods Elementary
  • Royal Palm Exceptional Center
  • Tanglewood Elementary
  • Three Oaks Middle
  • Villas Elementary

All school staff that do not report to the schools listed above will not report to work Thursday.

The school district is taking extra safety precautions in making sure staff and students are returning to school in the best possible conditions.

For staff to return to school, the location must meet nine safety criteria:

  1. Reliable power
  2. Potable water
  3. Professional assessment
  4. Leak secure
  5. Working air condition
  6. Functioning fire alarm and intercom
  7. Indoor air quality
  8. Debris cleaned up
  9. Ability to serve food

Families who were displaced from the storm can enroll their child/ children in a new school that better meets their current needs.

The school district is opening temporary satellite student enrollment offices to assist. The offices are open Thursday, October 13, and Friday, October 14, and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until the last person in line receives assistance. For more information, click here.

Count on NBC2 to bring you additional information as we receive more updates on when the schools not listed can allow students and staff to return back to the classroom.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County

Two people from Cape Coral were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on CR-78 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 66-year-old man with a woman of the same age as his passenger was traveling north on CR-78 around 5 p.m. While negotiating a curve, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned and traveled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers

MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested for hit-and-run on I-75 in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run on I-75 on Saturday. Troopers arrested James Wellman, 27, for the crash. According to FHP, Wellman was driving north on I-75 when he hit another vehicle and drove away. Troopers stopped Wellman near mile marker 101 and took him into custody.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County

Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy