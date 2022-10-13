Read full article on original website
This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America
We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Powerball jackpot in NJ hits half-billion dollars: What to do if you win
With the Powerball jackpot growing to an annuity value of over a half billion dollars, what do you do when you win?. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 and has gone 32 drawings without a jackpot winner. Monday night's numbers were: 19, 30, 36, 46, and 60. The...
Is New Jersey One of the Rudest States in All of America?
Is New Jersey Rude? Guess that depends on your definition of rude. According to Google rude is defined as "offensively impolite or ill-mannered" and "having a startling abruptness" so maybe? or is it we just don't have time for nonsense? If you live here in New Jersey you know the answer and if you live outside Jersey, you should get on board and then there won't be any problems lol.
Beautiful Leaf Peeping Sights Here in New Jersey You Want To See This Autumn
Almost everyone loves the colors of fall. As the leaves turn color it makes for a beautiful landscape around the Garden State. We have some great spots for the colors of Autumn and a chance to go "leaf peeping" here in New Jersey. One of my favorite places to see...
The Most Pretty Winter Town In New Jersey Has Been Named
To some, it's a dreadful statement, and to others, the thoughts of cold weather, snow, and bundling up in your warmest sweater is something they look forward to. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of winter, especially after spending the last few years living in the mountains. That being said,...
Amazing Jersey Shore Town Named Among Most Beautiful In America
There is no shortage of beauty in New Jersey. One town is more beautiful than the next, And now one New Jersey town has been listed among the most beautiful in the entire nation. No one needs to tell New Jersey residents that we live amongst some of the most...
Proof That New Jersey Winters Aren’t That Bad After All
Before you know it, the crisp temperatures of a New Jersey autumn will give way to the bitter cold of a Garden State winter. So, just how bad do we have it here in New Jersey during the winter months?. Just by the nature of where we live, New Jersey...
Baby formula recall in New Jersey
Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ
Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st. New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread...
You Won’t Believe How Much TV New Jersey Is Actually Watching
If there has ever been a state that is too busy to watch TV, we live in it right here in the Garden State. We’re way too preoccupied with all the other things in our lives to spend too much time on any TV shows. Or are we?. It...
New possible link to cancer cluster at Colonia H.S. in Woodbridge, NJ
Questions continues about possible contamination at Colonia High School in Woodbridge. The mother of two students, who also is an environmental scientist, did her own testing of dust, window caulk and soil samples from the school, and says there is evidence of toxic chemicals present. Edyta Komorek presented her findings,...
NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night
Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
New Jersey man helped haul in $80,000 for his role in two armed bank robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto of...
As EV batteries catch fire in Florida, a call for training in NJ
TRENTON – Fires involving electric vehicles that are occurring in Florida due to saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian have New Jersey lawmakers renewing attention to a proposal to provide firefighters and emergency medical technicians training for such events. It can take up to eight hours of pouring water on...
10 Famous New Jersey Actors We Want to See at Netflix Studios
If Netflix Studios comes to the Jersey Shore, we'd love to see these actors around. Last week, I told you that Netflix is getting closer to winning the bid for Fort Monmouth studios. As of right now, they are currently the highest bidders, but there is still no update on whether or not the bid has been approved. As a refresher, they're bidding against real estate and architectural development companies.
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
New Jersey: Don’t Miss Limited Time Offer From Streaming Giant
It makes me smile to help others save money -- even if it is just a few bucks. That is why I make a point to tell you about every single deal or discount I come across. Well this deal will save you more than a few dollars, that's for sure.
Thanksgiving is weeks away — and it’s time to start planning, NJ!
Thanksgiving for me has always been a great time to share a table with my family and close friends. As someone who likes to cook and eat, Thanksgiving is the ultimate dinner. It’s a time to put your diet on hold and enjoy the goodness that the dinner will provide.
