UW Homecoming, Oct. 17-22, UW-Madison campus: As per usual, the UW-Madison Homecoming Committee and Wisconsin Alumni Association have planned a lot of events leading up to the kickoff of the Badgers football team's game against Purdue (2:30 p.m., Oct. 22) — trivia, a blood drive, a community mural project, the annual Badger Games, and more. Friday brings the homecoming parade (6 p.m.), traveling from the corner of Wisconsin and Langdon, to Gilman, and ending at State and Lake; it's followed by a block party (Alumni Park and the Terrace) and the Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show (Shannon Hall). Find details and more events at wiscohoco.com.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO