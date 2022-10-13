Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller faces 26 years if convicted for Vermont burglary
The lead actor in DC Comics’ upcoming 2023 summer superhero blockbuster, “The Flash,” faces a maximum of 26 years in prison if convicted for an incident in which they’re accused of breaking into a Vermont residence and stealing bottles of alcohol — one of many legal accusations attached to the superhero movie star.
Candidate for personnel director would be no stranger to Westfield government
WESTFIELD — Anne Larkham, the candidate for personnel director at Westfield City Hall, if confirmed, will be coming back to the city where she previously worked in the personnel office and as a human resources specialist for the School Department. Larkham worked from 2002 to 2011 as a secretary,...
Ethan Beauchemin shoots two-under 70, earns medalist honors at D-II Western Mass. while Belchertown finishes first as team
SOUTHWICK — Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin was amongst one of the first foursomes to wrap up and turn in their scorecards during the Division II Western Massachusetts golf championships at The Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
Westfield utility inks agreement for hydropower as winter supply crunch looms
WESTFIELD — Westfield Gas & Electric is entering into an agreement with FirstLight Power and Energy New England to purchase more than 7 gigawatt-hours of energy from two hydroelectric facilities in Connecticut. WG&E and 12 other municipal energy utilities in Massachusetts are signing onto the annual 110 gigawatt-hour agreement...
Westfield Tech freshman Dan O’Connor misses state cut by one stroke; Tigers claim seventh at D3 golf sectionals
WILBRAHAM – One day after finishing seventh at the Division 3 sectional championships at Wilbraham Country Club, Westfield Technical Academy High School golf coach Bob Eak reflected on his team’s outing. Six Westfield Tech golfers – freshman Dan O’Connor, junior Deven Werbiskis, and sophomores Cyler Sgroi, Andrew Reed,...
When Lorna McMurrey died, Trulieve in Holyoke was already being probed
Safety concerns at Trulieve’s marijuana production facility in Holyoke had already set off an investigation by state authorities before an employee collapsed at work and later died, a report says. Lorna McMurray, 27, had only recently started working at the Trulieve facility before she collapsed on January 7 due...
Chicopee grant for sewer work offers some help to a huge project (Editorial)
City officials in Chicopee can’t be blamed for accepting a $4.5 million grant to help pay for wastewater cleanup. Residents can’t be blamed for saying, “well, that’s nice, but ...”. A grant that size is significant. As expressed by Quinn Lonczak, project supervisor for the wastewater...
Palmer School Committee prepares to seek new superintendent in wake of Patricia Gardner’s resignation
PALMER – The School Committee on Wednesday will begin taking the steps necessary to find a new superintendent for the Palmer Public Schools. Superintendent Patricia Gardner, who tendered her resignation last month, is departing to accept a new position on Nov. 1. She informed the school board her resignation will be effective on Oct. 31.
PVTA gets $67.5 million jolt in federal, state funding for electric buses, chargers and workforce training
SPRINGFIELD — The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority will add four new electric buses to its fleet of 12 and add 20 new and faster plug-in chargers at its operations and maintenance center which only has six smaller devices now thanks to $67.5 million in state and federal funding announced Tuesday.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes dominates in WMass D-I golf championship, while Northampton’s Galen Fowles also impresses
LONGMEADOW -- The Western Mass. Division I Golf Championships teed off Monday morning at the Franconia Golf Course. Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes played well through his 18 holes to finish 1st with a 66 on the par-71 course.
New Thrive food pantry in Worcester seeks to help those with disabilities
A new food pantry in Worcester is the result of a partnership between a local nonprofit and students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Flourish at Thrive, which held a ribbon cutting Monday and will officially open on Tuesday, is a food pantry specifically targeted to Thrive Support and Advocacy’s constituents, which include people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The location, which also includes space for Thrive’s after-school programs, was designed by a team of three WPI engineering students through the university’s Worcester Community Project Center.
Will Worcester finally welcome chickens? City to discuss allowing them in residential areas
After months of advocacy from residents, Worcester will finally take up the issue of chickens this week. The City Council’s Economic Development Committee will discuss whether to allow chicken keeping in residential areas at its meeting Thursday evening, according to the posted agenda. Residents led by chicken owner Amanda...
No. 12 Longmeadow girls volleyball sweeps No. 11 Amherst, 3-0
LONGMEADOW --- In their final game of the regular season, No. 12 Longmeadow girls’ volleyball swept Amherst 3-0 on Tuesday.
Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner resigns amid alleged ‘reign of terror’
Superintendent Patricia Gardner submitted her resignation from leading the Palmer Public School District, according to an announcement by the Palmer School Committee on Sunday. “Superintendent Patricia Gardner has advised me that she is pursuing another work opportunity and is resigning from the Palmer Public Schools,” wrote Bonny Rathbone, chair of...
In technical move, Holyoke’s Morgan Full Service Community School back under district’s control
HOLYOKE — The state education board removed the “chronically underperforming” designation from Morgan Full-Service Community School, placing it back under the city’s school district, which has been in receivership for about seven years. In a letter dated Sept. 26, Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of Elementary and...
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Mounties deal Bombers 3-1 defeat & more
10-18-22 Westfield High vs Monument Mountain Regional Boys Varsity Soccer BOYS SOCCER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Scoreboard: Mohawk boys and girls cross country defeats Easthampton and Hopkins & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Mohawk Trail’s boys and girls cross country team took first place in its tri-meet on Tuesday, as the boys defeated Hopkins 22-33 and Easthampton 17-42, and Easthampton bested Hopkins 20-37.
Scores level between No. 11 East Longmeadow and No. 5 Longmeadow boys soccer, 2-2 after late penalty
LONGMEADOW – A late penalty salvaged a draw for No. 11 East Longmeadow boys soccer against their crosstown rival No. 5 Longmeadow on Monday evening, 2-2.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0