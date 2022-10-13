I can’t believe that I actually agree with Trump! He blasted the Jan. 6 panel for not asking him earlier? Of course they should have! But then he spoiled it by calling the panel a “total bust.” The release of more chilling footage of the insurrection is, in itself, proof that the panel is doing its job. The whole country can now see that this horror was led (and continues to be led) by Trump himself. I cannot believe that there are those who believe that this treason was an innocent walk by tourists!

2 DAYS AGO