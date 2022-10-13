Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Which McCarthy are you voting for?
Which Kevin McCarthy will you be voting for on Nov. 8? The Kevin McCarthy that called the president on Jan. 6 and pleaded with him to stop the violence? The Kevin McCarthy that spoke from the well of the House of Representatives and laid the blame for Jan. 6 squarely on Trump's shoulders? Or the Kevin McCarthy that showed up at Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump's feet? Or the Kevin McCarthy that now claims that Trump was unaware of the violent events at the Capitol and was not watching these events unfold on FOX News, as others have reported?
Gary Franks: Tuberville’s inappropriate remarks warrant apology
I had planned to write about an election issue this week, but Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has interrupted those plans with some inappropriate, disturbing, and whimsical remarks, at a recent Republican Rally in Nevada. Tuberville said the following: “They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Not a peaceful protest
I can’t believe that I actually agree with Trump! He blasted the Jan. 6 panel for not asking him earlier? Of course they should have! But then he spoiled it by calling the panel a “total bust.” The release of more chilling footage of the insurrection is, in itself, proof that the panel is doing its job. The whole country can now see that this horror was led (and continues to be led) by Trump himself. I cannot believe that there are those who believe that this treason was an innocent walk by tourists!
Jahana Hayes, George Logan differ on abortion laws in debate
In Tuesday's debate, CT's 5th district congressional candidates disagreed on whether Congress should pass laws restoring abortion rights.
Bakersfield Californian
FROMA HARROP: Election-denying veterans are unusually dishonorable
We can well understand Joe Kent's grief over the death of his wife. Shannon was a Navy cryptologic technician who tragically died in a suicide bombing in Syria. But as a candidate for a House seat in Washington state, Kent is using his loss as some strange kind of cover for spreading the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. In doing so, the CIA paramilitary officer is simultaneously betraying his country and disrespecting his late wife's courage and sacrifice.
Cynthia Tucker: GOP leadership emboldens racist murderers
As the plague of racism spreads through the Republican Party, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has become a carrier, releasing a miasma of bigotry at a Nevada campaign rally featuring Donald Trump on Oct. 8. Updating a hoary old stereotype, Tuberville claimed that Democrats are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” Tuberville ousted an...
Rachel Marsden: Conflict will destroy Europe before Russia does
Back when U.S. intelligence assessments suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would ultimately order a military intervention in Ukraine in response to years-long attacks on the Ukrainian Russophone population along the Russian border by NATO-backed Kyiv forces, basic common sense suggested that any generalization of that confrontation would blow apart the Transatlantic Alliance. There’s just no way that the European Union would sacrifice its economy and industry, whose reliance on cheap Russian gas enabled the bloc to fulfill its ambitions of competing on the global playing field with the likes of the U.S. and China, some of us figured. ...
Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a statement that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly.
Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content
Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
Ukraine Russia war – live: Top general says situation ‘difficult’ for Putin’s troops in rare admission
The new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive."The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24, using the Kremlin’s permitted terminology for the invasion.He admitted the situation in Kherson was "difficult", where his forces have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks. "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he said, adding that residents should...
Hong Kong to 'trawl world for talent' in reboot attempt
Hong Kong's new leader unveiled plans to resuscitate the business hub's fortunes on Wednesday, hoping to lure international expertise back to a city that has suffered an exodus of talent and is mired in a deep downturn. But Hong Kong's pace of reopening still lags behind regional rivals like Singapore -- which has gone on a charm offensive to lure international talent and has bounced back as a global transport hub.
Comments / 0