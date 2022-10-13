Boris Johnson eyes comeback as UK Conservatives pick new PM. LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers are jockeying for support to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government. One of them is scandal-tarnished former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week at a time when Britain can ill afford uncertainty at the top. Millions are struggling to make ends meet. Rolling strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming. Though no politician has officially declared, bookmakers have made Johnson one of the favorites to win the contest. That reflects the scale of division and disarray in the party. It would be an astonishing comeback.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO