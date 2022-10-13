There are 17,000 fewer people in Westmoreland County than there were 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Business and cultural shifts have pushed shopping and industrial centers out of downtowns and into what once were open spaces. Today, abandoned homes and structures dot communities throughout the county, resulting in eyesores that sit unattended for months, or even years.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO