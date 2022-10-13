ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 18, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Highlands High School to present fall talent show. The Highlands...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 17, 2022

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists Foundation and No Small Change Programs are offering a Civil War showcase featuring “Financial Legacies of the Civil War” from Oct. 20-22 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The event features eight programs and multiple exhibits with storytellers, authors and living...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022

Bradley Fleming sold property at 217 Fourth St. to Blake Royston for $356,000. Lisa Freudenberg sold property at 25 Fifth St. to Joel Clinton and Rebecca Mae Carmody for $160,000. Estate of Emilie Macecevic sold property at 35 Fifth St. to Benjamin and Megan Krider for $270,000. Stephanie Klipp sold...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Animal Shelter presented with $11,000 donation

The municipally supported Monroeville Animal Shelter has received a donation of $11,000. Donna Balcik, accompanied by family members and friends, participated in a ceremonial check presentation on behalf of the shelter during the Oct. 11 meeting of Monroeville Council. The money was raised by the Dan Balcik Memorial Golf Outing...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East suburban real estate transactions, week of Oct. 16, 2022

Panagiotis Benos sold property at 314 Dewey Ave. to Ying Zhang for $485,000. Harold Niebanck sold property at 1440 Walnut St. to Anthony Rosato and Daniel Davis for $640,000. Antonio Lodovico sold property at 2211 Ardmore Blvd. to JDS Ardmore Holdings LLC for $325,000. Andrew Soltis sold property at 482...
FOREST HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work

Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plan needed to tackle blight in towns' code enforcement key, officials say

There are 17,000 fewer people in Westmoreland County than there were 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Business and cultural shifts have pushed shopping and industrial centers out of downtowns and into what once were open spaces. Today, abandoned homes and structures dot communities throughout the county, resulting in eyesores that sit unattended for months, or even years.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship named one of America's Healthiest Schools

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition — awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization — celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death

A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 18, 2022: Riverview’s Lola Abraham scores 14 goals, clinches playoff spot … all in one day

Riverview junior Lola Abraham had a day to remember Tuesday, scoring 14 goals in two games to help her team clinch a spot in the WPIAL playoffs. Needing to squeeze in two Section 1-A games before playoff pairings were finalized Wednesday, the Raiders scheduled a doubleheader Tuesday. They would play Greensburg Central Catholic at home in the afternoon and at Jeannette in the evening.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 injured after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes on Pa. Turnpike

An Allegheny County man escaped a burning tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon with the help of a passerby after crashing the rig on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to state police. The tractor-trailer, which firefighters said was hauling mail, was headed west on the highway around 1:30 p.m. when it crashed near milepost...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot on South Side

Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg gets 3 to 6 years in prison

A Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg last year will spend three to six years in state prison. Walter Jones, 55, of the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree murder. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket also ordered Jones to serve three years of probation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Central Catholic’s Salvitti places 2nd in PIAA golf tourney

The WPIAL golfers were shut out of first-place titles at the PIAA championships for a second consecutive year. The best finish in Class 3A was by Central Catholic senior Rocco Salvitti, who placed second in Class 3A to Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest. Ramsey shot a two-round 4-under-par 140. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Impractical Jokers to kick off tour with Pittsburgh show

The Impractical Jokers are returning to Pittsburgh. The stars of TruTV’s hidden-camera practical joke/reality show will launch their tour on Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn — otherwise known as Sal, Murr and Q — have been working as a trio...
PITTSBURGH, PA

