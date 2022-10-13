Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 18, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Highlands High School to present fall talent show. The Highlands...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Savoring Sewickley returns to library, YMCA Senior Men's club and more
The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library welcome guests back to the library for the 21st Annual Savoring Sewickley event from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23. After being on-hold for the past two years, the Friends are excited for the return of the popular event. Savoring Sewickley features signature dishes presented...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Psychic fair, rotary scholarship and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 25, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced that Nadine Road will be closed. The closure will last through Nov. 4 and is to repair a storm drain. Traffic will be detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard (Route 130), Sandy Creek Road (Route 130),...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Oct. 17, 2022
The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists Foundation and No Small Change Programs are offering a Civil War showcase featuring “Financial Legacies of the Civil War” from Oct. 20-22 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd. The event features eight programs and multiple exhibits with storytellers, authors and living...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022
Bradley Fleming sold property at 217 Fourth St. to Blake Royston for $356,000. Lisa Freudenberg sold property at 25 Fifth St. to Joel Clinton and Rebecca Mae Carmody for $160,000. Estate of Emilie Macecevic sold property at 35 Fifth St. to Benjamin and Megan Krider for $270,000. Stephanie Klipp sold...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Animal Shelter presented with $11,000 donation
The municipally supported Monroeville Animal Shelter has received a donation of $11,000. Donna Balcik, accompanied by family members and friends, participated in a ceremonial check presentation on behalf of the shelter during the Oct. 11 meeting of Monroeville Council. The money was raised by the Dan Balcik Memorial Golf Outing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East suburban real estate transactions, week of Oct. 16, 2022
Panagiotis Benos sold property at 314 Dewey Ave. to Ying Zhang for $485,000. Harold Niebanck sold property at 1440 Walnut St. to Anthony Rosato and Daniel Davis for $640,000. Antonio Lodovico sold property at 2211 Ardmore Blvd. to JDS Ardmore Holdings LLC for $325,000. Andrew Soltis sold property at 482...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plan needed to tackle blight in towns' code enforcement key, officials say
There are 17,000 fewer people in Westmoreland County than there were 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Business and cultural shifts have pushed shopping and industrial centers out of downtowns and into what once were open spaces. Today, abandoned homes and structures dot communities throughout the county, resulting in eyesores that sit unattended for months, or even years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship named one of America's Healthiest Schools
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition — awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization — celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death
A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 18, 2022: Riverview’s Lola Abraham scores 14 goals, clinches playoff spot … all in one day
Riverview junior Lola Abraham had a day to remember Tuesday, scoring 14 goals in two games to help her team clinch a spot in the WPIAL playoffs. Needing to squeeze in two Section 1-A games before playoff pairings were finalized Wednesday, the Raiders scheduled a doubleheader Tuesday. They would play Greensburg Central Catholic at home in the afternoon and at Jeannette in the evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 injured after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes on Pa. Turnpike
An Allegheny County man escaped a burning tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon with the help of a passerby after crashing the rig on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to state police. The tractor-trailer, which firefighters said was hauling mail, was headed west on the highway around 1:30 p.m. when it crashed near milepost...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot on South Side
Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg gets 3 to 6 years in prison
A Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg last year will spend three to six years in state prison. Walter Jones, 55, of the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree murder. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket also ordered Jones to serve three years of probation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
Growing up in the Utica, N.Y. area, Gene Deal never dreamed he’d have athletic fields named in his honor. But the new multi-purpose ballfields on the Shady Side Academy campus were scheduled to be dedicated the Gene Deal Fields on Oct. 14-15 as part of the school’s homecoming weekend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Central Catholic’s Salvitti places 2nd in PIAA golf tourney
The WPIAL golfers were shut out of first-place titles at the PIAA championships for a second consecutive year. The best finish in Class 3A was by Central Catholic senior Rocco Salvitti, who placed second in Class 3A to Dylan Ramsey of Cedar Crest. Ramsey shot a two-round 4-under-par 140. He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Impractical Jokers to kick off tour with Pittsburgh show
The Impractical Jokers are returning to Pittsburgh. The stars of TruTV’s hidden-camera practical joke/reality show will launch their tour on Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn — otherwise known as Sal, Murr and Q — have been working as a trio...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Diabetes doesn't stop Apollo youth Sloan Olbeter in quest for boxing success
Sloan Olbeter climbing between the ropes and squaring up with his opponents in the boxing ring is his choice. At first, the 12-year-old Apollo resident wasn’t sure. Olbeter’s first trip to the Sanctuary Boxing Club in New Kensington was at his mom’s insistence. “Honestly, my mom kind...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville man pleads guilty to DUI-related crash that killed pedestrian
A Monroeville man whose car was filled with dozens of empty alcoholic drink containers when he was involved in a drunken-driving crash last year will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle. Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common...
Comments / 0