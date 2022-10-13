ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
Josh Naylor had the perfect reaction to taunting Yankees fans in Game 5

Guardians DH Josh Naylor tipped his cap to Yankees fans who spent much of Game 5 taunting his “rock the baby” home run celebration. The story of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians took a turn the moment Josh Naylor hit a home run in Game 4 and ran the bases while pretending to rock a baby in his arms.
Red Sox keep tabs on Yankees, Mets free agents as winter approaches

The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season, and they reportedly have their eyes on some star free agents. The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season after essentially scraping rock bottom through all of 2022. According to Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com, the Red Sox have their eyes on some New York Yankees and New York Mets star free agents.
3 Cleveland Guardians who won’t return and where they’ll go

The Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball so nearly all of their team is set to return in 2023. The Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball and they have surprised the baseball world (including me) throughout the season. They extended third baseman José Ramírez before the start of the season and, especially in the second half of the season, they proved that they can play with the big boys in the sport.
