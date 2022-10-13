Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Governor Announced $150M to create high-demand jobsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This former Blackhawks draft pick has his first goal of the year
A lot of big moves were made by the Chicago Blackhawks during the off-season. One of them included their former third-overall pick (2019 NHL draft) Kirby Dach. He is a kid that had ups and downs to start his career but the team did him no favors in his development.
Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
Josh Naylor had the perfect reaction to taunting Yankees fans in Game 5
Guardians DH Josh Naylor tipped his cap to Yankees fans who spent much of Game 5 taunting his “rock the baby” home run celebration. The story of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians took a turn the moment Josh Naylor hit a home run in Game 4 and ran the bases while pretending to rock a baby in his arms.
Yankees fans use Josh Naylor’s celebration against him in Game 5 (Video)
Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor went all-out with his home run celebration in Game 4, but Yankees fans used it against him on Tuesday. Josh Naylor’s home run celebration was heard across the baseball landscape in Game 4, as he took his time rounding the bases and even rocked the crib, taking aim at Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the process.
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
Red Sox keep tabs on Yankees, Mets free agents as winter approaches
The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season, and they reportedly have their eyes on some star free agents. The Boston Red Sox need some serious upgrades for the 2023 season after essentially scraping rock bottom through all of 2022. According to Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com, the Red Sox have their eyes on some New York Yankees and New York Mets star free agents.
3 Cleveland Guardians who won’t return and where they’ll go
The Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball so nearly all of their team is set to return in 2023. The Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball and they have surprised the baseball world (including me) throughout the season. They extended third baseman José Ramírez before the start of the season and, especially in the second half of the season, they proved that they can play with the big boys in the sport.
