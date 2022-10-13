Plano ISD turns to voters to set property tax rate, approve nearly $1.5B worth of capital projects

Read full article on original website
Dallas County mailing out 2022 property tax statements
The Dallas County Tax Office is offering citizens several payment channels to make their property tax payments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas County has started sending 2022 property tax statements to residents through the mail, according to a press release. According to officials, the first batch of statements was sent Oct....
City Council redistricting talks continue in McKinney
This map shows the current city districts for McKinney. (Courtesy City of McKinney) After over an hour of public comment and council discussions, the McKinney City Council pushed a vote to adopt a redistricting map to a later meeting. Emotional pleas to preserve voting districts, protect against the loss of...
Frisco ISD plans for 2023-24 shift in attendance zones ahead of new school openings
Frisco ISD is readying to propose new attendance zones in anticipation of opening two new schools in 2023, including Wilkinson Middle School. (Rendering courtesy Corgan/Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24 school year during the board of trustees meeting Oct. 17. This district has seven campuses...
Caddo Office Reimagined adding more private office suites in Plano
The first Caddo Office in Plano is located at 8105 Rasor Blvd. (Community Impact staff) Caddo Office Reimagined is slated to open its second Plano location Nov. 1 at 4324 Mapleshade Lane. This will be the company's eighth location in North Texas. Its existing Plano location is at 8105 Rasor Blvd. Caddo Office Reimagined offers private office suites to serve small businesses and offices of less than 10 people. 214-286-5550. https://caddooffices.com/locations/mapleshade-office-spaces/
starlocalmedia.com
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
Argyle Town Hall set for up to $750,000 of renovations
Argyle Town Council approved an ordinance that designated $750,000 for Town Hall upgrades. (Courtesy Town of Argyle) Argyle Town Hall will be getting up to $750,000 worth of renovations in the coming year. Argyle Town Council approved an ordinance moving $750,000 from the town's general fund to the Capital Improvements...
Changes to the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District recommended for approval
Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on Master Plan changes regarding the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District during its Oct. 10 meeting. (Community Impact file photo) Several changes to the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District were recommended for approval by the Flower...
Dallas Observer
City of Dallas Considers Giving Itself a Heavier Hand to Go After 'Nuisance Properties'
The city of Dallas is once again reconsidering how to handle what it considers nuisance properties. Earlier this month, the Public Safety Committee approved changes that will allow the city to dub certain properties "elevated risk areas" for not meeting certain minimum requirements. The city code defines minimum property maintenance...
Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions
Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
WFAA
Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas
DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345
Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
260 multifamily affordable housing units coming to east McKinney in 2024
The affordable housing development will feature both apartment and townhome-style units. (Renderings courtesy Sphinx Development) A multifamily affordable housing development is set to open in east McKinney in 2024. The development, titled 380 Villas, is a product of Sphinx Development, a Dallas-based development company that specializes in affordable housing. The...
Dallas ISD working on academic calendars for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years
Dallas ISD is working on the district academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) Dallas ISD officials are working to prepare academic calendars for the next two school years, according to a press release. Two draft calendars are being considered to serve as the base calendar for the...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
Tarrant County to begin issuing remote marriage licenses
Tarrant County couples can now get their marriage license on a video call. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Tarrant County can now get their marriage license in a virtual meeting. Starting Oct. 17, the Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will offer remote marriage licenses, according to an Oct. 14 press release....
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
Fort Worth approves $2.3B budget, sets decreased tax rate
The Fort Worth City Council approved a budget that added 14 positions to staff Station No. 45, which is located in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The city of Fort Worth approved a $2.3 billion budget and a decreased tax rate during the Sept. 27 meeting...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DART Offers New Promises for Bus Service Improvements After Years of Complaints
Dallas City Council members Monday received new promises from Dallas Area Rapid Transit officials for bus service improvements. It comes after years of complaints from riders and city officials about poor bus service and a big bus route overhaul in January. At the West Transfer Center downtown Monday, passenger Teresa...
Dallas Observer
In Effort to Curb Panhandling, Dallas Could Make it Illegal to Simply Stand on Medians
The city is working on an ordinance that would make it a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 to stand on medians that are 6 feet wide or narrower. It’s primarily being billed as a public safety measure to protect people from getting hit by cars, and you better believe that applies to panhandlers.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
