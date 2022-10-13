KindBody's services include fertility analysis for both men and women, preservation, conception assistance and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Kindbody is slated to open in November at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 870, Dallas, in the Walnut Hill Shopping Center. The nationwide clinic specializes in gynecology, fertility and wellness. Services include fertility analysis for both men and women, preservation, conception assistance, fertility storage and more. This will be the first Kindbody clinic to open in Dallas and will be led by Dr. Rinku Mehta, a reproductive endocrinologist available at the Austin location. An opening date has not yet been announced. 855-563-2639. www.kindbody.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO