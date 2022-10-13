Read full article on original website
Fusion Vibes Kitchen adds lounge expansion in Richardson
Fusion Vibes offers a variety of international dishes, including Efo Riro-Spinach. (Courtesy Fusion Vibes Kitchen Lounge) The Fusion Vibes Kitchen + Lounge added a new lounge Sept. 14 at its Richardson location at 100 S. Central Expressway. Ownership said the “upscale, contemporary” lounge serves a tavern-style menu and offers hookah smoking on the patio. Entertainment is offered at the lounge Thursday through Sundays, including karaoke on Thursday nights and brunch with a live band on Sunday mornings. 972-543-3888. www.fusionvibes.com.
Spenga to bring its specialized fitness studio to Plano
Spenga offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Spenga, which offers spin, strength and yoga as part of a 60-minute group workout, is expected to open in January 2023 in Plano. A soft opening will be scheduled mid-month with a grand opening expected at the end of January. The fitness studio will be located at 3400 Preston Road, Ste. 215, in Plano. Discounted memberships are now available for founding members. 972-559-3204. https://planotx.spenga.com.
New Balance Frisco celebrates 20-year anniversary
New Balance, located at 8300 Gaylord Parkway in Frisco, celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 4. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Balance, located at 8300 Gaylord Parkway in Frisco, celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 4, co-owner Lisa Liberis said in an email. The shoe store sells athletic shoes and clothes. Lisa and James Liberis own and operate six other locally-owned New Balance stores across the DFW area. 214-618-4442. new-balance-frisco.business.site.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening date for new store in Plano
H-E-B opened its Frisco store on Sept. 21. Its Plano store will open Nov. 2. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. This is the Texas-based company's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Its Frisco...
Paris Baguette cafe coming soon to Coppell
Paris Baguette is expected to open a location in Coppell at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Pexels) Paris Baguette will be opening in Coppell, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. The cafe will be located at 1535 S. Belt Line Road. Its menu items include pastries, sandwiches, crafted coffees and salads. Construction is expected to be completed in January 2023. Paris Baguette also has a location open in Lewisville. www.parisbaguette.com.
Dallas ISD working on academic calendars for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years
Dallas ISD is working on the district academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) Dallas ISD officials are working to prepare academic calendars for the next two school years, according to a press release. Two draft calendars are being considered to serve as the base calendar for the...
Curry Pizza House to serve pizzas, appetizers with Indian flavors in Frisco
This is Curry Pizza House's signature Palak Paneer pizza. (Courtesy Curry Pizza House) Curry Pizza House is slated to hold its grand opening Oct. 15 at 5266 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100. The pizza house, located in a 1,622-square-foot space, will offer signature pizzas, appetizers and sides with a “fun and distinctive Indian flair,” according to a company news release. Curry Pizza House offers its pizzas with thick or thin crust and will also offer gluten-free and cauliflower crust options. 214-764-5544. www.currypizzahouse.com.
Brandy Melville brings European fashion to Southlake Town Square
Brandy Melville is located in Southlake Town Square between Anthropologie and Sephora. (Courtesy Pexels) The European clothing and fashion accessories brand Brandy Melville opened in Southlake Town Square in September, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The store is located at 302 Grand Ave. W. between Anthropologie and Sephora. Brandy Melville offers women’s tops, pants, dresses, accessories and more. https://us.brandymelville.com.
Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen to open in Frisco in October
Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen is set to open in October. (Courtesy Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen, Frisco’s latest nightlife establishment, is set to open Oct. 21 at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800, according to a news release. The 4,100-square-foot space will include dining seating, lounge seating and a 35-foot-long bar. Mixologists will mix classic cocktails and unique cocktails specific to Snowbird, according to the news release. www.snowbirdlounge.com.
Edmond's Burgers & More to serve up burgers, wraps and more in Plano
Edmond's Burgers & More is opening in October in Plano. (Courtesy Edmond's Burgers & More) Edmond’s Burgers & More is scheduled to open later in October at 2919 W. 15th St. in Plano. The family-owned restaurant serves burgers as well as a variety of wraps, sandwiches, wings, salads and more. 972-612-2121. Facebook: Edmond’s Burgers & More.
Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar to bring sandwiches, more to Lake Highlands location
Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar is slated to open a Lake Highlands location later this year. (Courtesy Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar) Soul Bird Chkn Shack & Wing Bar will open in the Lake Highlands area in late October or early November, according to a company representative. The restaurant will be at the Lake Highlands Town Center, 7100 Wildcat Way, Dallas. Soul Bird offers a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken tenders and salads. The company has Plano and Roanoke locations. www.soulbirdchkn.com.
Kess Kravings founder creates unique culinary combinations in Coppell inspired by her homeland
Kess Eshun is the owner of Kess Kravings Patisserie and Cafe in Coppell. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kess Kravings in Coppell fuses African flavors and Western cuisine using French culinary techniques. The patisserie and cafe’s founder, Kess Eshun, has been cooking since she was a child. The Ghana native said she...
Lacrosse Unlimited offers latest equipment in Plano
Lacrosse Unlimited offers an assortment of equipment, including custom-dyed and strung lacrosse heads. (Courtesy Lacrosse Unlimited) Lacrosse Unlimited opened in Plano’s Preston Village Shopping Center on Oct. 5. The store is located at 8600 Preston Road, Ste. 106. The store calls itself the world’s largest lacrosse equipment supplier, according to a news release. It offers an assortment of equipment, including custom-dyed and strung lacrosse heads. This is the company's third location in Texas, the release stated. Lacrosse Unlimited was founded in 1990 and has 47 locations across 14 states.
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas
Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
Kindbody clinic in Dallas to specialize in gynecology, fertility, wellness
KindBody's services include fertility analysis for both men and women, preservation, conception assistance and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Kindbody is slated to open in November at 8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 870, Dallas, in the Walnut Hill Shopping Center. The nationwide clinic specializes in gynecology, fertility and wellness. Services include fertility analysis for both men and women, preservation, conception assistance, fertility storage and more. This will be the first Kindbody clinic to open in Dallas and will be led by Dr. Rinku Mehta, a reproductive endocrinologist available at the Austin location. An opening date has not yet been announced. 855-563-2639. www.kindbody.com.
J's International Grill serving variety of cuisines in Richardson
J's International Grill offers a variety of international cuisine, including salmon, jerk chicken, stuffed turkey legs and dirty rice. (Courtesy J's International Grill) J’s International Grill opened a location in Richardson on Oct. 8 in the Richardson Heights shopping center at 100 S. Central Expressway. The restaurant is located in the former space of Lahla’s Plant Kitchen, next to Half Price Books. J’s International Grill serves a variety of cuisines, including Jamaican jerk chicken, shrimp pasta and samosas. 214-647-1290. www.jsinternational2go.com.
Popshelf continues expansion with opening of second Lewisville store
Popshelf opened a second location in Lewisville on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Oct. 10, according to a press release. The store is located at 201 N. Summit Ave. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf has another store in Lewisville at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. 469-830-2915.
Coppell, Lewisville see increase in HOT funds
The cities of Lewisville and Coppell collectively brought in $2.9 million in hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, revenue in fiscal year 2021-22, and the two cities are using the rise in funds over the last few years to promote their respective cities. Coppell has four hotels that are less than...
Lululemon offers athletic clothing, accessories at new Frisco location
Lululemon is now open at Stonebriar Centre Mall. (Courtesy Lululemon) A new Lululemon location opened Oct. 7 at Stonebriar Centre Mall, 2601 Preston Road, Ste. 1079, Frisco, according to a company email. The international brand sells athletic wear and accessories including dresses, sweatshirts, pants and shoes, according to Lululemon’s website. 469-956-5263. shop.lululemon.com.
Plano's Harrington Library to temporarily close as renovations continue
Harrington Library is slated to be closed starting Oct. 30 until mid-January. (Courtesy city of Plano) Plano's Harrington Library will close beginning Oct. 30 for more than two months as $5 million in building renovations continues. The library branch at 1501 18th St. is scheduled to reopen in mid-January, according...
