Ashley Williams charged by FA with improper conduct at son’s under-12s match

Ashley Williams Photograph: Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

The former Wales captain Ashley Williams has been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct during a children’s match.

The 38-year-old former Swansea and Everton defender has been charged in relation to a confrontation with an opposition coach during an under-12s game in Manchester in which his son was playing. Williams has requested a personal hearing and will contest the charge.

A spokesperson for Williams told the Daily Mail: “Ashley had been assaulted and was defending himself. We have 45 witnesses – including people associated with the two teams who were about to use the pitch – who will back up our version of events and we will defend Ashley vigorously.”

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

Manchester County FA said: “Following an investigation, Mr Williams has been charged by Manchester FA with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 – improper conduct (including violent conduct and threatening and/or abusive language/behaviour) – and has responded to the charge requesting a personal hearing.”

Williams, who played 86 times for Wales, announced his retirement from football in January 2021.