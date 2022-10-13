ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ashley Williams charged by FA with improper conduct at son’s under-12s match

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DouqG_0iXAbziQ00
Ashley Williams Photograph: Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

The former Wales captain Ashley Williams has been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct during a children’s match.

The 38-year-old former Swansea and Everton defender has been charged in relation to a confrontation with an opposition coach during an under-12s game in Manchester in which his son was playing. Williams has requested a personal hearing and will contest the charge.

A spokesperson for Williams told the Daily Mail: “Ashley had been assaulted and was defending himself. We have 45 witnesses – including people associated with the two teams who were about to use the pitch – who will back up our version of events and we will defend Ashley vigorously.”

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

Manchester County FA said: “Following an investigation, Mr Williams has been charged by Manchester FA with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 – improper conduct (including violent conduct and threatening and/or abusive language/behaviour) – and has responded to the charge requesting a personal hearing.”

Williams, who played 86 times for Wales, announced his retirement from football in January 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Championship: Blackburn go top and Swansea pull off brilliant comeback

Blackburn went top of the Championship as they defeated their former manager Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland 2-0 on his first return to Ewood Park. Ben Brereton Díaz put Rovers ahead when he curled a left‑footed effort into the top corner from the edge of the box, seconds after a Sunderland penalty appeal was turned down. Scott Wharton’s close-range header soon after half‑time put Rovers in control despite a hint of offside. Sunderland pushed to try to get back into the game but they could not find a way past a resolute home defence as Ryan Hedges’s effort from almost halfway with the final kick of the game glanced the Sunderland post.
The Guardian

Family of George Floyd considers legal action over Kanye West comments

The family of George Floyd has said it is considering taking legal action against Kanye West after the rapper alleged that the 46-year-old man died from drug abuse. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder in May 2020. He knelt on Floyd’s neck for around nine minutes while the unarmed Black man was handcuffed and lying face down on the street, crying “I can’t breathe”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Guardian

Haitians in shock after death of singer Mikaben in Paris

Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to the singer Mikaben, whose sudden death during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest during a performance on Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
The Guardian

State TV journalist who denounced Ukraine war flees Russia

A former Russian state television journalist who protested against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine during a live broadcast has fled the country after being put on a wanted list. “[Marina] Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where she was under house...
The Guardian

Woman arrested over killing of girl found in suitcase in Paris

French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic suitcase outside her home in Paris. The death of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension, with opposition parties seizing...
The Guardian

The Guardian

479K+
Followers
108K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy