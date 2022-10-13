ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens at N.J. apartment: police

A woman was arrested Monday after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers at a Glassboro, N.J., apartment complex, police said. The incident began with a fight between the woman, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartment Complex shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Glassboro Police Department.
GLASSBORO, NJ
