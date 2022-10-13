ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

After GOP challenges, many borrowers say their loans don't qualify for relief

We hear the voices of federal student loan borrowers who were recently, and without notice, excluded from President Biden's student debt relief plan. This weekend, many borrowers got their first chance to apply for up to $20,000 in student loan relief from the federal government. But after recent Republican legal challenges, borrowers Chris Tasich and Lisa Thackwell realized their loans no longer qualify for relief.
NPR

U.N. debates whether an international force is needed to open aid routes in Haiti

Haiti is spiraling out of control, according to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. How can the U.N. help, and will it involve military intervention?. Haiti is, quote, "spinning out of control." Those are the words of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N. Security Council is now debating whether an international force is needed to open up aid routes that have been blocked by violent criminals. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR

Why a third term for Xi Jinping could mean uncertainty for China

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Yun Sun, Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the East Asia Program and Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, about Xi Jinping and the 20th Party Congress. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Xi Jinping is on the verge of achieving what was once fairly unexpected....
NPR

News brief: Iranian drones in Ukraine, Ga. midterms, Biden's speech on abortion

Over the past 10 days, Russia has effectively opened up a new front in its war against Ukraine. The Russians are attacking with long-range airstrikes, including drones, directed at civilian targets in cities across Ukraine. MARTINEZ: NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre is following these developments. Greg, Russia is again...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races

Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Tonight in Ohio, Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan meets Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance on the debate stage....
OHIO STATE
NPR

The Communist Party congress will set the tone for China's next 5 years

China's ruling Communist Party is holding its congress, which happens every five years, with leader Xi Jinping widely expected to secure a third term. What can a meeting in China tell us about the direction of the second-largest economy in the world? The ruling Communist Party there is holding its 20th party congress this week. This meeting will set the tone for policy for the coming years, reshuffle senior officials, and very likely, it will give leader Xi Jinping another five years at the helm. NPR's John Ruwitch joins us now from Beijing, where he is following all of this.
NPR

Pandemic-related fraud totaled billions. California is trying to get some of it back

During the height of the pandemic, California estimates that it lost an astounding $20 billion to unemployment fraud money that was earmarked for COVID jobless relief. By far, that is the largest reported amount of pandemic-related fraud in any state. And now California is slowly clawing back some of that money. But critics say the recovery effort is weak, with too few people held to account. Here's NPR's Eric Westervelt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with several female activists of Iranian descent who are advocating for human rights and regime change, amid the ongoing protest movement in Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran? Secretary of State Antony...
NPR

Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with campaign strategist Chuck Rocha about the Democratic Party's struggle to gain and maintain the support of Latino voters. Latino voters represent the second largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S. electorate. Recent polls by Pew and Washington Post-Ipsos show a majority of Latino voters plan to support Democrats in next month's midterm elections. But surveys also show that support waning, and that has Democratic strategists sounding an alarm bell. I spoke about this earlier today with Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who has worked on both of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Here's our conversation.
COLORADO STATE
NPR

Bejing residents share what they want from their leader

WANG LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin). JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: It's lunchtime, and Wang Liang is hustling through a food court, picking up takeout boxes. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Then, he jumps on his scooter and heads off to make his deliveries. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Wang is dressed in a costume of...
NPR

Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting to choose their next leadership

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: This is what we get to see of the party congress, unveiled to us at the very end - usually a line of seven men who form the next top echelon of Communist Party leadership. They're called the Politburo Standing Committee. And it's this group that makes all the big decisions in China for the next five years. What we do not see is how they were chosen.
NPR

Amazon workers vote against unionizing at upstate NY warehouse

It's a big loss for unions at Amazon today. Workers at a warehouse in upstate New York voted by a 2-1 margin against unionizing. NPR's Alina Selyukh has been following all of this and joins us now. And we will first note that while Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters, we cover them just like we cover any other company, right, Alina?
ALBANY, NY
NPR

Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserves

President Biden will announce tomorrow that the U.S. plans to draw 15 million barrels of oil out of its strategic stockpiles in December. This is part of a really big release that he announced back in March - a total of 180 million barrels - but it comes after the oil cartel OPEC+ said that it would cut production sharply starting next month. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is here to explain more. Hey, Tam.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Britain's prime minister is on shaky ground after her economic plan is rejected

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rainbow Murray, politics professor at Queen Mary University of London, about the economic and political upheaval in the U.K., and the future of Prime Minister Liz Truss. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Liz Truss is in some political trouble. The new British prime minister has been on...

