After GOP challenges, many borrowers say their loans don't qualify for relief
We hear the voices of federal student loan borrowers who were recently, and without notice, excluded from President Biden's student debt relief plan. This weekend, many borrowers got their first chance to apply for up to $20,000 in student loan relief from the federal government. But after recent Republican legal challenges, borrowers Chris Tasich and Lisa Thackwell realized their loans no longer qualify for relief.
Coal producers legally must restore damaged land, but some are dodging obligations
A Bloomberg News/NPR investigation found large U.S. coal companies used bankruptcy and asset transfers to move old mines to shaky new owners, putting at risk federally mandated land reclamation. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Over the last decade, the coal industry collapsed, leaving the largest producers bankrupt. This, however, turned out to...
U.N. debates whether an international force is needed to open aid routes in Haiti
Haiti is spiraling out of control, according to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. How can the U.N. help, and will it involve military intervention?. Haiti is, quote, "spinning out of control." Those are the words of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.N. Security Council is now debating whether an international force is needed to open up aid routes that have been blocked by violent criminals. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
Why a third term for Xi Jinping could mean uncertainty for China
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Yun Sun, Senior Fellow and Co-Director of the East Asia Program and Director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, about Xi Jinping and the 20th Party Congress. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Xi Jinping is on the verge of achieving what was once fairly unexpected....
A key congressional rematch in California draws nationwide attention
In California, redistricting has given new hope to Democrat Christy Smith, who's lost to GOP Rep. Mike Garcia twice. Latino voters may be torn between a Latino Republican and a white Democrat. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A handful of close House races in California could play a key role in which...
News brief: Iranian drones in Ukraine, Ga. midterms, Biden's speech on abortion
Over the past 10 days, Russia has effectively opened up a new front in its war against Ukraine. The Russians are attacking with long-range airstrikes, including drones, directed at civilian targets in cities across Ukraine. MARTINEZ: NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre is following these developments. Greg, Russia is again...
It's been a pretty contentious debate season for Senate midterm races
Monday night in Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan meets his Republican challenger, author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, on the debate stage. It's their second and final encounter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Tonight in Ohio, Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan meets Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance on the debate stage....
The Communist Party congress will set the tone for China's next 5 years
China's ruling Communist Party is holding its congress, which happens every five years, with leader Xi Jinping widely expected to secure a third term. What can a meeting in China tell us about the direction of the second-largest economy in the world? The ruling Communist Party there is holding its 20th party congress this week. This meeting will set the tone for policy for the coming years, reshuffle senior officials, and very likely, it will give leader Xi Jinping another five years at the helm. NPR's John Ruwitch joins us now from Beijing, where he is following all of this.
Pandemic-related fraud totaled billions. California is trying to get some of it back
During the height of the pandemic, California estimates that it lost an astounding $20 billion to unemployment fraud money that was earmarked for COVID jobless relief. By far, that is the largest reported amount of pandemic-related fraud in any state. And now California is slowly clawing back some of that money. But critics say the recovery effort is weak, with too few people held to account. Here's NPR's Eric Westervelt.
Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that
In 1944, the GI Bill lifted a generation into the middle class — but excluded Black vets who served their country at war and came home to segregation. A bill in Congress aims to fix that. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The Americans who fought in World War II are called...
Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods -FT
(Reuters) -Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with several female activists of Iranian descent who are advocating for human rights and regime change, amid the ongoing protest movement in Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. What is the U.S. willing to do to support the protest movement in Iran? Secretary of State Antony...
Democrats are losing Latino voters — that could be pivotal for midterm elections
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with campaign strategist Chuck Rocha about the Democratic Party's struggle to gain and maintain the support of Latino voters. Latino voters represent the second largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S. electorate. Recent polls by Pew and Washington Post-Ipsos show a majority of Latino voters plan to support Democrats in next month's midterm elections. But surveys also show that support waning, and that has Democratic strategists sounding an alarm bell. I spoke about this earlier today with Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who has worked on both of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns. Here's our conversation.
Interior Secretary Haaland is documenting abuse in federal Indian boarding schools
A South Dakota reservation is the third stop on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's listening tour to acknowledge suffering caused by government-backed boarding schools for Native Americans. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in South Dakota over the weekend to hear more stories from Native American elders...
Bejing residents share what they want from their leader
WANG LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin). JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: It's lunchtime, and Wang Liang is hustling through a food court, picking up takeout boxes. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Then, he jumps on his scooter and heads off to make his deliveries. WANG: (Speaking Mandarin). RUWITCH: Wang is dressed in a costume of...
Top Chinese Communist Party officials are meeting to choose their next leadership
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: This is what we get to see of the party congress, unveiled to us at the very end - usually a line of seven men who form the next top echelon of Communist Party leadership. They're called the Politburo Standing Committee. And it's this group that makes all the big decisions in China for the next five years. What we do not see is how they were chosen.
Amazon workers vote against unionizing at upstate NY warehouse
It's a big loss for unions at Amazon today. Workers at a warehouse in upstate New York voted by a 2-1 margin against unionizing. NPR's Alina Selyukh has been following all of this and joins us now. And we will first note that while Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters, we cover them just like we cover any other company, right, Alina?
Lincoln prioritized democracy over his political future. A new biography explains why
The historian Jon Meacham has known a few presidents. He wrote a biography of George H.W. Bush and sometimes writes speeches for Joe Biden. Meacham says many presidents see Abraham Lincoln as a role model. JON MEACHAM: Lincoln was a politician, but he was a politician who, ultimately, was driven...
Biden administration plans to release 15 million barrels from U.S. oil reserves
President Biden will announce tomorrow that the U.S. plans to draw 15 million barrels of oil out of its strategic stockpiles in December. This is part of a really big release that he announced back in March - a total of 180 million barrels - but it comes after the oil cartel OPEC+ said that it would cut production sharply starting next month. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is here to explain more. Hey, Tam.
Britain's prime minister is on shaky ground after her economic plan is rejected
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Rainbow Murray, politics professor at Queen Mary University of London, about the economic and political upheaval in the U.K., and the future of Prime Minister Liz Truss. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Liz Truss is in some political trouble. The new British prime minister has been on...
