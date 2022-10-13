China's ruling Communist Party is holding its congress, which happens every five years, with leader Xi Jinping widely expected to secure a third term. What can a meeting in China tell us about the direction of the second-largest economy in the world? The ruling Communist Party there is holding its 20th party congress this week. This meeting will set the tone for policy for the coming years, reshuffle senior officials, and very likely, it will give leader Xi Jinping another five years at the helm. NPR's John Ruwitch joins us now from Beijing, where he is following all of this.

