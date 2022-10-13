Read full article on original website
Steelers QB Pickett to play if he clears concussion protocol
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will play against Miami if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol. Pickett went into the protocol after taking a legal hit in the third quarter of a win over Tampa Bay last week. Mitch Trubisky played well in relief of Pickett, but Tomlin says there are no plans to turn to Trubisky if Pickett is available. Tomlin indicated Pickett will not be limited in practice this week, but added a determination on his status will not be made until closer to kickoff.
Walker retires after 14 NFL seasons with Niners, Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delanie Walker knew his broken ankle was bad when he didn’t feel any pain while on the field in Miami. Not because of shock. The nerve-endings had been severed. Walker played seven more games a season later in 2019. It also took Walker nearly three years to officially retire Tuesday from the NFL. That decision came with starting a new job with the NFL Legends Community. Walker said there’s no other job like the NFL. He played 14 seasons as a sixth-round draft pick. Walker says he wanted to retire as a member of the Tennessee Titans where his career as a pass-catching tight end took off.
NFL says it’s not backing down on protecting quarterbacks
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL isn’t backing down on protecting quarterbacks. League executive Troy Vincent said there was a healthy and spirited conversation with owners about roughing-the-passer penalties at the league’s fall meeting. A pair of disputed roughing penalties in Week 5 frustrated defensive players and had players, coaches and fans questioning what constitutes a legal hit. NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the conversation on making roughing-the-passer calls reviewable lasted about 30 seconds and needs more discussion. Commissioner Roger Goodell also said the matter of who’s paying Stan Kroenke’s $790 million settlement for moving the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles was resolved.
Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the requirements of his settlement with the league to this point after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. In August, Watson agreed to pay a $5 million fine and undergo mandatory counseling and treatment before he could apply for reinstatement. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to Cleveland’s facility last week, but can’t practice until Nov. 14. At the owners’ meetings, Goodell said he was satisfied Watson was abiding by the agreement and the league is monitoring his situation after a new civil lawsuit was filed against the QB last week.
Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder
NEW YORK (AP) — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay is the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.
Paolo’s diary: Magic rookie getting set for his NBA debut
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero will do a periodic diary on his season for The Associated Press. Banchero was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft after his lone college season at Duke. He’s made it through his first Summer League and first run of preseason games. And like the Seattle native says, now that the regular season is here “everything counts now.”
Civale tagged, baby Guardians go home in latest October exit
NEW YORK (AP) — In the end, the Cleveland Guardians ran out of comebacks. And the youngest team in the majors was unable to halt baseball’s oldest championship drought. Unwilling to start ace pitcher Shane Bieber on short rest, the Guardians fell behind immediately when Aaron Civale flopped and they never recovered during a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of their American League playoff. New York took the Division Series three games to two and advanced to face Houston in an ALCS clash of titans. Cleveland went home for the winter with plenty to be proud of — plus the familiar pain of October heartbreak after losing its 11th consecutive postseason elimination game, a major league record.
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise honored its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell since he died July 31 at age 88. A second celebration will take place Feb. 12, Russell’s birthday. The team wore No. 6 patches on their special edition jerseys, which included a Celtics script fashioned after the same one as the Slade’s Bar and Grill restaurant that Russell owned for several years. The uniforms featured 11 gold diamonds down the sides.
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference champions gave interim coach Joe Mazzulla a victory in his debut. James Harden had 35 points — his most since joining the 76ers last season — including 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had five 3s. Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points.
Tiziani an agent, a caddie, a player in Champions playoffs
He’s a sports agent. He’s a caddie. And Mario Tiziani has even found time to play on the PGA Tour Champions. And now the brother-in-law of Steve Stricker is headed to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Tiziani wasn’t sure if he could juggle everything, but he’s managed just fine. He has had to Monday qualify. He’s received sponsor exemptions. The key was a tie for seventh at Pebble Beach last month. That puts him at No. 61 going into the postseason. Tiziani will need the best result of his career to be among the 54 players who advance.
NHL, its workforce 84% white, sets baseline to up diversity
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels. The report released Tuesday found that 83.6%...
