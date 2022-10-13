Read full article on original website
Public Comments on the Proposed Regional Sewer District to be Taken Wednesday, October 19
Residents wanting to provide comments about the county’s proposed Regional Sewer District to Indiana Department of Environmental Management officials will have a chance to do that Wednesday, October 19. The public comment meeting is at 6 p.m. ET and will be held in the second floor meeting room (Room...
Culver Town Council Receives Broadband Project Update
The project involving the installation of fiber to the Town of Culver was discussed during the most recent meeting of the Culver Town Council. Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the council to hold off on approving a contract with Surf Internet as there will be some amendments to the contract.
Plymouth Redevelopment Commission to Meet Tonight
The Plymouth Redevelopment Commission will meet tonight where they plan to get updates on several projects within the TIF Districts in the city. An update on the Hoham Drive project will be given, as well as the Wastewater Treatment Facility solar project, and the Centennial Crossing development. The Plymouth Redevelopment...
Plymouth Fire Chief Provides Update to Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety
Plymouth Fire Chief Steve Holm asked the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety last week to hire a part-time EMT. The applicant is working on paramedic schooling and should finish that work by the end of the year. Chief Holm said the person could be a part-time paramedic once she completes the coursework.
Plymouth Water Department Employee Recognized
A Plymouth Water Department employee was recognized during last month’s Northwest Indiana District of the American Water Works Association meeting in Wanatah. Utility Superintendent Donnie Davidson says Mike Vollrath received the John N. Hurty award from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for his 25 years of service in the Indiana Water Works industry.
John Glenn School Board to Meet Tonight
The John Glenn School Board members will complete the budget process tonight as they will consider resolutions to approve the 2023 budget, Capital Projects Plan and the Bus Replacement Plan. The board will open a public hearing for additional appropriations with a resolution to approve following the hearing. A public...
Three Arrested after Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident
Three people were arrested Friday, October 14 after officers from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an incident involving shots fired in the 19,000 block of 4B Road. Police say the caller said a home in the area was struck multiple times by bullets that were being fired near...
