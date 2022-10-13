It’s one thing for an NFL player to receive notice of a fine from the league office. It’s a rather unique situation when the document has his father’s signature. Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. was docked $5,125 by the NFL for leg-whipping an opposing player during their matchup against the New York Giants last week in London. The former Michigan football standout learned of his fine in a letter from his father, Jon Runyan Sr., the NFL’s vice president of operations.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO