MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League
Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 8 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Jacoby Windmon shines in new role for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – The first semester was tough, but Michigan State still passed its midterm. The Spartans beat Wisconsin on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak and go into their bye week on a high note – with a game against Michigan looming on the other side.
MLive writers share the top high school football rivalries in Michigan
Rivalry games are one of the main reasons when high school football can be so fun. When rival teams, schools and communities converge, it can inspire some of the most impressive football for the players involved. No bulletin board material is needed as most schools have their rivalry games circled well in advance.
Here is how the MLive Top 50 fared in Week 8
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from Week 8 — Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 8 games. 1. Belleville: beat Livonia Franklin 42-14; KLAA Crossover TBD. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Ex-Michigan lineman fined by NFL, in a letter from his father
It’s one thing for an NFL player to receive notice of a fine from the league office. It’s a rather unique situation when the document has his father’s signature. Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. was docked $5,125 by the NFL for leg-whipping an opposing player during their matchup against the New York Giants last week in London. The former Michigan football standout learned of his fine in a letter from his father, Jon Runyan Sr., the NFL’s vice president of operations.
Top 2022 high school boys cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 17
Here are the top boys cross country times in the state through Oct. 17 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season.
From All Saints to NFL, Mike Panasuk wielded 60-yard leg in Hall of Fame career
There was chaos on the field, mayhem on the sideline, pandemonium in the stands, and all of America was getting a frantic introduction to the craziness of the XFL. At the height of the bedlam, calm, cool Mike Panasuk trotted on the field to win the game. The most accomplished...
Big Ten players poll: Dream jobs from coach to marine biologist
We know what the dream job of every Big Ten basketball player truly is: professional athlete.
