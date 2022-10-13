ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League

Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
MLive writers share the top high school football rivalries in Michigan

Rivalry games are one of the main reasons when high school football can be so fun. When rival teams, schools and communities converge, it can inspire some of the most impressive football for the players involved. No bulletin board material is needed as most schools have their rivalry games circled well in advance.
Here is how the MLive Top 50 fared in Week 8

Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from Week 8 — Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 8 games. 1. Belleville: beat Livonia Franklin 42-14; KLAA Crossover TBD. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Ex-Michigan lineman fined by NFL, in a letter from his father

It’s one thing for an NFL player to receive notice of a fine from the league office. It’s a rather unique situation when the document has his father’s signature. Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. was docked $5,125 by the NFL for leg-whipping an opposing player during their matchup against the New York Giants last week in London. The former Michigan football standout learned of his fine in a letter from his father, Jon Runyan Sr., the NFL’s vice president of operations.
