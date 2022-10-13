Read full article on original website
Brownwood Chamber luncheon scheduled for October 21st
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, October 21st. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This month, there will be a School Board Candidate Forum presented by AccelHealth....
Nov. 8 General Election Early Voting Period Starts Oct. 24
Early voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24 with all early voting in Brown County taking place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28; 8 a.m.to...
Brown County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning
Brown County Commissioners will meet Monday morning, October 17, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse with the following agenda:. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – First Responder Recognition. 5. Consideration and approval of the Agenda Minutes from the previous meeting (s). 10/03/2022. 6. Consideration...
Noemi Gamez Aguirre, 81, of Brady,
Noemi Gamez Aguirre, age 81, of Brady, Texas passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Noemi was born December 3, 1940 in Hatchel, Texas to Horace Gamez and Maria (Valdez) Gamez. She married Abel Aguirre on February 15, 1963 in Hereford, Texas. In 1967 Abel and Noemi moved to Brady. Noemi retired from the Brady Independent School District, where she worked for 20 years. Noemi was active in her community. After retiring, she volunteered at the McCulloch County Helping Hands center for several years. She also volunteered in the concession stands for the Brady Youth Sports Foundation and the Brady Independent School District and she served on the Catholic Life Insurance Board for several years. She had a welcoming nature about her and always had the door open. She was a big Elvis Pressley fan and enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and cooking. She especially loved her grandbabies and the parties for them and she treasured the family gatherings. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady and a member of the Guadalupanas.
Carol Ann Blackerby, 73, of Brownwood
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Dortha Jo Jamison, 75, of Bangs
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Danny Atchison, 67, of North Lake Brownwood
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Jackie Wayne Roberts, 72, of Brownwood
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Early Event Center (419 Garmon Dr. Early, Texas 76802). Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 5:30 pm at the end of the visitation.
Smith Enjoys Performance-Based Education Model at TSTC
Robert Smith enjoys the way he is able to study Computer Networking and Systems Administration at Texas State Technical College. Smith is taking advantage of TSTC’s performance-based education model to get ahead in his studies. He is also taking the time to visit the Brownwood campus to have instructor Renee Blackshear grade his progress in each assessment.
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with...
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Jeffrey Robert Reed, age 49, of Brownwood passed away on the evening of October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on September 20, 1973, in Brownwood. He attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1992. Jeff worked in farming, ranching, as a welder, and as a hunting guide....
VFW Post to Host Dance Friday Night
The Brownwood VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary invites everyone to join them for a night of music and dancing with the Ramblin’ Rose Band. The dance is Friday, October 21, at the VFW Post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. There will also be a...
