Plymouth, IN

Plymouth Redevelopment Commission to Meet Tonight

The Plymouth Redevelopment Commission will meet tonight where they plan to get updates on several projects within the TIF Districts in the city. An update on the Hoham Drive project will be given, as well as the Wastewater Treatment Facility solar project, and the Centennial Crossing development. The Plymouth Redevelopment...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Plymouth Water Department Employee Recognized

A Plymouth Water Department employee was recognized during last month’s Northwest Indiana District of the American Water Works Association meeting in Wanatah. Utility Superintendent Donnie Davidson says Mike Vollrath received the John N. Hurty award from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for his 25 years of service in the Indiana Water Works industry.
PLYMOUTH, IN
John Glenn School Board to Meet Tonight

The John Glenn School Board members will complete the budget process tonight as they will consider resolutions to approve the 2023 budget, Capital Projects Plan and the Bus Replacement Plan. The board will open a public hearing for additional appropriations with a resolution to approve following the hearing. A public...
WALKERTON, IN
Three Arrested after Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident

Three people were arrested Friday, October 14 after officers from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department investigated an incident involving shots fired in the 19,000 block of 4B Road. Police say the caller said a home in the area was struck multiple times by bullets that were being fired near...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

