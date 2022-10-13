Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State once again has many offensive options but no stars
MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly a month before the start of the season, Michigan State might have already set a Big Ten record. When it was the Spartans’ turn to answer questions at Big Ten media days at the Target Center last week, five Michigan State players squeezed behind a too-small folding table with two microphones.
MLive.com
Michigan State takes ‘narrow focus’ into bye week with trip to Michigan looming
EAST LANSING – After four straight double-digit losses, Michigan State snapped a miserable skid with a 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin last week. That gives the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) a much-needed shot of confidence in a season that has fallen well short of expectations. “We’re going to...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon ‘back home’ at LB and makes critical plays
EAST LANSING – Jacoby Windmon made the switch from linebacker to defensive end late in fall camp. That moved paid off quickly for the Michigan State transfer addition from UNLV, who was highly productive in the first two games of the season. With the Spartans mired in a four-game...
MLive.com
Former Michigan softball player Lauren Esman off to fast start at Alabama
RICHLAND, MI – Lauren Esman packed her bags and made an 800-mile trip south over the summer after transferring from the University of Michigan to the Alabama softball team. Through three games of fall ball, the Southwest Michigan native appears to be adjusting quite well to her new home.
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s win against Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s losing streak is over. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3) snapped a four-game skid with a 34-28 win in double overtime against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing. Michigan State ended the program’s longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in...
MLive.com
Xavier Henderson details return from injury after helping Michigan State snap losing streak
EAST LANSING – After being out for five straight games with a right leg injury, Xavier Henderson was back in the lineup on Saturday. It was almost a short-lived return as the Michigan State fifth-year senior safety was injured after hitting his knee on the turf on the team’s first defensive play of the game and went to the sideline.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions honor Brighton’s Brian Lemons as Week 8 Coach of Week
On Friday, Brighton reclaimed the Little Brown Jug, leading to another honor Tuesday. The Detroit Lions named Brighton coach Brian Lemons its Week 8 High School Coach of the Week after the Bulldogs knocked off rival Howell, 21-6, to win the Little Brown Jug.
MLive.com
See which Ann Arbor-area football teams hold playoff spots entering Week 9
ANN ARBOR – The stakes are higher than ever for Ann Arbor-area football teams as the postseason is just one week away. Some teams are fighting for home playoff games, while others are battling to punch their tickets to the postseason as one of the Top 32 teams in their respective division.
MLive.com
Columbia Central post player Zoie Bamm picks Concordia
Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm announced via social media on Monday that she has verbally committed to play basketball at Concordia in Ann Arbor next season. Bamm put up 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior during the 2021-22 season, all despite a minutes restriction due to a knee injury. She was part of a Golden Eagles team which won the LCAA title and a district title before falling in the regional to Grass Lake.
MLive.com
Pioneer tennis standout named Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR — David Loh had a strong performance at the Division 1 regional boys tennis finals last week and he’s now receiving recognition for it. Loh won all three of his matches to claim the No. 3 regional individual title for the Pioneers. And thanks to that...
MLive.com
Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover
JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
MLive.com
Updated Ann Arbor-area soccer district schedule
ANN ARBOR – Several Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams made it through the first round of district play last week and are now on to the semifinals. Check out the updated schedule for this week’s action below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT 10 HOSTED BY SALINE. OCT. 12. 5...
MLive.com
Onsted relentless attack sinks Columbia Central in district soccer semifinal
ONSTED – Relentless pressure from the Onsted offense eventually broke down Columbia Central’s back line in a Division 3 district semifinal on Monday. The Wildcats enjoyed an overwhelming edge in possession and scoring chances en route to a 5-0 win. Onsted (11-10) broke through in the 12th minute...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Player of Week 8
JACKSON -- Week 8 is in the books and plenty of players in the Jackson area put up big numbers. Here is your chance to vote on who had the biggest game. Voting will run through Friday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact post-season honors.
Comments / 0