ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan State once again has many offensive options but no stars

MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly a month before the start of the season, Michigan State might have already set a Big Ten record. When it was the Spartans’ turn to answer questions at Big Ten media days at the Target Center last week, five Michigan State players squeezed behind a too-small folding table with two microphones.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central post player Zoie Bamm picks Concordia

Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm announced via social media on Monday that she has verbally committed to play basketball at Concordia in Ann Arbor next season. Bamm put up 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior during the 2021-22 season, all despite a minutes restriction due to a knee injury. She was part of a Golden Eagles team which won the LCAA title and a district title before falling in the regional to Grass Lake.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover

JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
UNION CITY, MI
MLive.com

Updated Ann Arbor-area soccer district schedule

ANN ARBOR – Several Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams made it through the first round of district play last week and are now on to the semifinals. Check out the updated schedule for this week’s action below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT 10 HOSTED BY SALINE. OCT. 12. 5...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Player of Week 8

JACKSON -- Week 8 is in the books and plenty of players in the Jackson area put up big numbers. Here is your chance to vote on who had the biggest game. Voting will run through Friday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will not impact post-season honors.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy