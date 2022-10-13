ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Police officer critically injured in crash on I-40, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is in the hospital after a crash on I-40 early Thursday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a single-car accident at 4:13 a.m. near I-40 and Hollywood Street.

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

When FOX13′s crew arrived, an MPD cruiser was crashed out on the interstate.

All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 from Chelsea to Hollywood were shut down for a time.

By 9:30 a.m., traffic was moving once again along the interstate.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Chase Robin
5d ago

I've never seen in my life where Cops Crashes Cruiser Daily...And Crime is the worst in America...MPD has Very Poor Training and hires anyone off the street...i know a kid in high school he was A Special Ed students now he's a Memphis police officer smh

WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive just after midnight. One victim was located and sent to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead on Summer Ave, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead on Summer Avenue late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene on Summer Avenue and Summer Trace Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The man was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly held on murder charge after witness testimony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in court, witnesses described what they saw the day a man went on a deadly shooting spree across Memphis. Prosecutors say last month, Ezekiel Kelly shot six people, killing three. They say the deadly rampage started in the early morning hours September 7, 2022 when 24 year old Dewayne Tunstall was killed outside a home on Lyndale Ave. in North Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

