Memphis Police officer critically injured in crash on I-40, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is in the hospital after a crash on I-40 early Thursday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a single-car accident at 4:13 a.m. near I-40 and Hollywood Street.

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

When FOX13′s crew arrived, an MPD cruiser was crashed out on the interstate.

All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 from Chelsea to Hollywood were shut down for a time.

By 9:30 a.m., traffic was moving once again along the interstate.

This is an ongoing investigation.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.