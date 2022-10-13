5 haunted houses for scares, screams and chills around the Southern Tier

With Halloween approaching , the Southern Tier offers plenty of chances for scares before trick-or-treating begins.

One of the bigger haunted house attractions in the area, Tagslyvania in Big Flats, has already opened and its plethora of actors have been trained to give customers the best experience.

"This year we’ve been lucky yet again with our actors, as this year’s group is on task, very enthusiastic, and serious about the efforts in trying to keep the customers happy and scared to death," said Anna Wheaton from Tag's.

Tagsylvania opened Sept. 24 and operates Fridays and Saturday, as well as select Sundays, through October.

"[Numbers are] quite good and we are optimistic for great numbers for the rest of the season," Wheaton said.

Here are five scary attractions in the region, including age recommendations.

Slaughterland Scream Park

Attractions: Dark Magic, a voodoo-themed dark attraction.

Wendigo Woods, a forest walkthrough themed around the Wendigo legends and all types of characters who call the wilderness home.

Frightmares 3D is a chroma-depth attraction where customers use 3D glasses to experience artwork and scares that pop out from the walls.

Cirque De Mort is a haunted circus of big top characters, clowns, and oddities.

Ages: The attraction is not recommended for those under 12 years old.

Hours: Open Friday and Saturday as well as select Sundays through October. The on-site ticket booth opens at 6:30 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. All customers must arrive on the property by 10 p.m.

Prices: $5.40 gate entrance only; $40 pay-one-price gate entrance and attraction admission; $55 VIP fast pass ($25 upgrade to VIP if you've already purchased a ticket and change your mind).

Go: 666 Barrier Road, Maine; look for it on the right off Airport Road; 866-7SCREAM; slaughterland.com .

Bradley Farms

Attractions: The Phantom Farm Manor (haunted house) and the Undead Shootout (zombie paintball).

Ages: For kids and adults of all ages.

Hours: Gates open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Halloween.

Prices: $18 for each attraction or $35 for both.

Go: 1543 Maple Ave. Elmira (take East Water Street to Madison Avenue and turn right on Maple Avenue and drive 2.2 miles); 607-732-0561, facebook.com/phrightnightsatbradleyfarms .

Tagsylvania

Attractions: Orphan House, Motel 666, Jerkus Circus, and Psycho Swamp are all walk-through attractions. The Spirit Realm features a psychic and Tarot card reader.

The Orphan House is an orphanage that would take in children by the dozens, but none were ever seen leaving.

In Psycho Swamp, you travel through an old community featuring a small schoolhouse, a church, a jail, and other establishments.

Ages: This attraction is not meant for children under 10 years old.

Hours: 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays as well as select Sundays throughout October.

Prices: $13.75 per attraction with combo packs available. The Spirit Realm attractions are separate. VIP fast passes are available per attraction.

Go: 3037 State Route 352, Big Flats (down the street from the Big Flats community park); 800-650-TAGS, tagsylvania.com .

Andover Haunted House

Attractions: Terror Fest 25 — four floors of terror, torture and horrors await patrons. Also House of the Frozen: Escape Room.

Ages: The event is not recommended for children under the age of 12.

Hours: Open 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October.

Prices: $18 single admission; $15 for escape room (available only at the door).

Go: 5 West Greenwood St. (off Chestnut Street, turn by Andover Volunteer Fire Department), Andover; 607-661-6784, hauntedandover.com .

Hellstead Manor

Attractions: The Haunted House, Wretched Woods, and The Cannibillies.

The family in the haunted house has experienced a number of tragedies, including the death of his wife and two children.

Wretched Woods features bare woods with scary hillbillies, monsters and scarecrows. It also includes a horse barn with unique scares.

A new attraction, “The Cannibillies," where you try to escape being the next meal for these bloodthirsty cannibal hillbillies.

Ages: Attractions contain strong language and images, intended for those 12 and up.

Hours: 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29 and Sundays through Oct. 30.

Price: $35 admission; $45 VIP admission (includes shorter lines).

Go: 630 Harmony Road, Hallstead; 570-396-5871; after exiting interstate, travel southbound on Route 11, turn left on Harmony Road after crossing the Susquehanna River. The entrance to the main parking will be on the right; hellsteadmanor.com .

