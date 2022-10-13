'A great lifestyle but it's hard': Boyd family has three entries on 15th Annual Farm Tour

These individuals are as varied and colorful as their crops and critters. They include a former U.S. Congressman, public relations pros, educators, a computer programmer and a former industrial seamstress, but they all share a common interest: farming.

“Farming is a great lifestyle but it’s hard,” said Allen Boyd, who grew up on the family farm and served for 22 consecutive years in public office as a Florida legislator and was the U.S. representative for Florida’s second congressional district. “I have done a lot of things but I’ve always been connected with, or involved with, the farm.”

Recipe:Creepy cornbread! The spooky skulls taste great with a bowl of chili

Garden: Rose-of-Sharon will produce beautiful color by next summer

Boyd is a fifth-generation Jefferson County farmer, the steward of a family operation that has owned the same land for 180 years.

The Boyd family of farms represents three farms owned by different members of the family. Allen Boyd’s brother owns nearby Glendower Farms, an Iberian pig farm, and his stepson Drew, along with husband Christian Schmoe, own Schmoe Farms, which specializes inpasture-raised chickens, eggs and forest-raised pigs.

40 working farms in 12 counties

All three farms will be among the 40 destinations open to the public during the 15th Annual Farm Tour, taking place Oct. 15 and 16.

“We would love the folks in urban areas to come to the country and see how we live, see our operation and our products at our farm and the other farms in the tour,” said Allen Boyd, whose farm is a sponsor of the event.

The Farm Tour is free and offers attendees the chance to meet the people who work our land and grow our local foods. The list includes working farms, ranches, orchards and gardens in 12 counties in North Florida and South Georgia.

You can get the details for navigating your trip in the Farm Tour booklet, which includes activities, hours and directions for each farm, from Allison Acres in Pinetta to Treehouse Permaculture in Tallahassee.

“There will be another 125 to 150 farmers and farmer artisans who will be part of the tour,” said Majken Peterzen, executive director of Millstone Institute of Preservation, which has been the Farm Tour host since 2016.

Tallahassee's Millstone is activity hub

Many of those farmers and artisans will be located at Millstone, a hub in Tallahassee for many vendors, including a blacksmith, weaver, basket maker and a range of farmers who will be selling their products. Guests can also pet the llamas, goats, sheep and horses who live at Millstone.

“The goal is that not only is it a fun weekend, because it is, but it also lets folks meet the sources of their food and resources for information,” said Peterzen. “They can give them tips on how to get started.”

Guests can observe how ice cream is made, how bee colonies work, see goats milked, find out about planting seeds and raising cattle.

“I hope people will bring their kids so they can learn where food comes from,” said Elizabeth Patrick, who raises dairy goats, pigs, chicken, ducks, geese, guinea fowl, turkeys and quail at her Moonpie Farm & Creamery in Cottondale. “It’s all about supporting farmers and getting people out of big box stores to shop locally.”

Moonpie Farm will be open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, with the goats milked at both 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days. Patrick, among a growing number of female farmers, also makes cheese and other homemade farm items.

Patrick was an industrialized seamstress in New Orleans when her mother, at the family farm in the Cottondale area, developed health problems.

“The farm has been in our family since 1928. It was my great-grandparents’ farm,” said Patrick. “I took it over about four years ago.”

Learning new tricks for old farms

Even longtime farms can evolve.

Susan Boyd said her family’s farm pivoted during the pandemic, which jived with an increased interest in local food sources.

“We get requests all year from people to come out and see the farm,” said Boyd’s daughter, Suzanne. “The farm to table movement has taken off.”

When the pandemic greatly impacted the cattle business, the Boyd farm joined with other Florida cattle ranchers to offer consumers pasture-raised, never frozen beef that can be ordered online, in their farm store and at farmers’ markets. To make that switch, the family farm operation became Boyd Farms Fresh.

Along with longtime farmers are newcomers like Drew, Boyd’s stepson, and Christian Schmoe. They both worked for a public relations firm in New York City when they needed a health and diet change.

They launched Schmoe Farm, which is on the Florida-Georgia line off Highway 221 near Quitman. Their primary focus has been the ethical farming of chickens and eggs and forest-raised pigs.

“It’s been quite a journey and we’re very honored to have enough support from folks around here to do what we love to do,” said Christian Schmoe.

Our local farms are diverse and so are the experiences offered during the weekend.

Farm tour highlights

Schmoe Farm , partnering with Boyd Farms Fresh, will be staging a festival Saturday and Sunday with live music by the Dabbit Trio, smoked and grilled meats cooked by Woodstock Tavern, hay rides and tours, a farmers’ market and meats available for sale.

partnering with Boyd Farms Fresh, will be staging a festival Saturday and Sunday with live music by the Dabbit Trio, smoked and grilled meats cooked by Woodstock Tavern, hay rides and tours, a farmers’ market and meats available for sale. Allison Acres – Happy Goats Farm in Pinetta, will feature vendors and homemade crafts, pumpkins, goat encounters, hay rides and farm tours.

See cows being milked (arrive before noon) at Cindale Farms & Southern Craft Creamery in Marianna.

Check out the seasonal vegetable crops at Rocky Soil Family Farm, from owners Kiona and Chris Wagner (both went from higher education to farming. formerly in higher education). They will be selling Chris’ homemade sourdough breads and spätzle.

See how your favorite fruits are grown at Florida-Georgia Citrus in Monticello, go on a hayride, and get lunch from the Monticello BBQ Food Truck offering satsuma items like slushies, cookies and jelly.

Learn about creating a community garden while at Tallahassee’s Frenchtown Heritage Hub & Farmer’s Market with games and activities for kids.

with games and activities for kids. Lazy Acres Family Farm , which raises cows, pigs and poultry, will feature several other vendors including the Crepe and Cream Food Truck and Green Gate Olive Grove in Marianna.

, which raises cows, pigs and poultry, will feature several other vendors including the Crepe and Cream Food Truck and Green Gate Olive Grove in Marianna. Whether you're an aspiring beekeeper, just want to learn more about bees or love local honey, stop by Granny Kats Apiary Supply & Bee Learning Center in Monticello. Katherine Gohlke, aka Granny Kats, loves bees but she's also a staff captain, inspector supervisor and fire investigator for the Tallahassee Fire Department. "My husband asked me what I wanted for Christmas," said Gohlke, a long-time firefighter. "I told him a beehive." Gohlke's center, also a bee supplier, includes an observation area where you can watch bees at work, a classroom with four microscopes, as well as honey and a gift shop with everything needed to be a beekeeper. She offers lessons in beginning beekeeping and hive inspection. "I like teaching people about bees," said Gohlke. "If you want to keep eating, we need bees."

'Know your farmer'

Ryan Ziglar had been working in various roles including those as a computer programmer or administrator when he was looking for a change in lifestyle.

He left this job to farm on land that had been in his wife Kelly’s family for eight generations.

“I wanted to be outside,” said Ryan Ziglar, co-owner of Lazy Acres Farm in Marianna with Kelly. “In about 2009 I had some health issues and I decided I had to eat healthier and make better eating choices.”

“You go to the grocery store and you look at the labels and it’s confusing and you’re wondering what’s in there that’s healthy,” he said. “We began to grow our own food.”

The Ziglars use a method of migration farming where chickens, cows and pigs are moved on a schedule to new pasture and forage.

“We want people to see what we do and why we’re passionate about it,” he said. “At this point, there’s a desire to know your farmer, a desire to eat clean.”

The public can also understand what it takes to keep a farm going, said Peterzen.

“I think folks are beginning to get it and to have an awareness of where food comes from,” she said. “Farms do go under so we need to know how important farming is for all of us.”

Tips for the Tour

First, read the Farm Tour booklet, which has a thorough guide to all the places you can visit on the tour. Pay close attention to the days and hours the farms are open for visitors and times for workshops and classes. You can download the guide at FL-Ga Farm Tour on Facebook or look for copies at the Community Co-Op Market, Tallahassee Nurseries or Native Nurseries (you might to call first to see if any copies are left).

Don’t bring pets but carry suntan lotion, bug spray, water, a tote bag and cash in case the farm doesn’t take credit cards.

Consider bringing a cooler if you intend to buy meat or produce.

If you can, include a stop at the Millstone Institute Of Preservation where you’ll find animals, craftsmen, food and representatives of the Red Hills Small Farm Alliance and Leon County Extension. It’s at 6500 Old Millstone Plantation Road, Tallahassee. For more information about the tour, call 850-294-3918.

Rochelle Koff writes about food and dining at TallahasseeTable.com, on Facebook@TheTallahasseeTable and Twitter @tallytable. Reach her at TallahasseeTable@gmail.com

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.