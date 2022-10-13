ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida probably won’t issue pardons for pot possession. Here’s why | Bill Cotterell

By Bill Cotterell
Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago

There are several good reasons Gov. Ron DeSantis should take President Biden’s advice and pardon Floridians with state convictions for simple marijuana possession — and two reasons he shouldn’t.

First, he doesn’t need to.

Second, issuing the pot pardons was Biden’s idea.

The president’s decision to pardon offenders charged under federal law with possession of marijuana fulfilled a campaign promise. It was completely in character for Biden to adhere faithfully to Democratic Party doctrine on drug issues.

Polls show wide public acceptance, or at least tolerance, of marijuana so the timing of Biden’s pardons is right. Except for a few very conservative libertarians, who believe the government has no business telling you what you can put in your body, people favoring reform of marijuana laws are more likely to vote Democratic than Republican. They’re generally younger, and the Democrats are always concerned about voter turnout among young citizens.

So, issuing pardons makes good sense for Biden and Democrats up and down the ticket on Nov. 8.

For DeSantis and other conservative Republicans, not so much.

Family values, respect for the law, individual responsibility — those are all GOP principles. No matter what we may think of any law, if you break it you need to accept the consequences, Republicans believe.

(Well, maybe not when you violently assault Capitol police officers, smash windows and doors and send members of Congress fleeing for safety — that’s different — but generally Republicans are the party of obeying the rules.)

More from Bill Cotterell:

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who lost a bid for the Democratic nomination to oppose DeSantis next month, is a former marijuana lobbyist and longtime advocate of legalization. She said she’ll ask the governor and her fellow Cabinet officers to move on state pardons when the Clemency Board meets in December.

“The president is doing the right thing ordering a review of the classification of marijuana and I am pleased to see that this will be an expedited process,” Fried said when Biden made his decision. “President Biden also called on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. I add my voice to his call and strongly urge Gov. DeSantis to do exactly that.”

That makes sense. But if there’s anyone whose advice DeSantis and the two Republican Cabinet officers heed less than Biden’s, it’s Fried.

Biden's reasons for pardons are political, pure and simple

Aside from his campaign promise and the common opinion of his political party, Biden had sound practical reasons for pardoning non-violent marijuana defendants. It’s hard to see how society benefits from continuing to imprison, or otherwise penalize, people who treat their brains like a toy. Sure, they showed contempt for the law by ignoring it, but aren’t there better uses for a jail cell or probation officer?

There’s also an undeniable racial disparity in drug convictions, particularly routine pot cases.

Maybe most important, society’s view of marijuana has evolved over Biden’s decades in public office. People just aren’t afraid of it anymore; in fact, in many states have legalized the stuff and many cities have knocked it down to a traffic-ticket offense. Florida has already legalized medicinal use of marijuana, and there’s a citizen-initiative petition campaign gathering signatures to put a constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot allowing recreational puffing.

It’s still not a good idea, but neither is a bottle of Jack Daniels. If people want to do it — and polls show they do — it doesn’t make sense to continue the stigma of a criminal conviction for something a whole lot of younger voters don’t consider a big thing.

None of which has any sway with DeSantis, who has been non-committal on Biden’s announcement. In the final month of his re-election campaign, it would be startling for a Republican governor, so critical of the White House for so long, to suddenly agree with Biden on something like this.

Soon after Biden made his pardon announcement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott set the tone for Republican response by saying his state won’t change anything. That was pretty much what you’d expect from today’s GOP.

Politically, there’s no percentage for DeSantis following Biden’s lead on pardons.

Voters who disagree with pardons would be unmoved, but probably figure it’s a small point in an otherwise conservative Republican record. Most voters who think pot amnesty is long overdue might dislike DeSantis a little less — but still vote against him.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat capitol reporter who writes a twice-weekly column. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida probably won't issue pardons for pot possession. Here's why | Bill Cotterell

Karen Radacky
5d ago

Marijuana is in the category of liquor....and the probation of same. Legalize nationwide as a conservative I feel that by not legalizing it is another choice taken away from Americans

Tedderman johns
5d ago

As is always the case when a majority of citizens approves of something the Republicans will oppose it. In their minds a bunch of minority druggies will be let out of prison to share in what is now legal in MA y states.

Seen too much
5d ago

The State makes entirely too much money locking people up for marijuana. It is a business that employs prison staff and free labor. Not violent and stuck paying forever.

