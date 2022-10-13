Things to do in Tallahassee: Find a remedy with Blues Doctors, Fantasy with Symphony

It's beginning to look and feel like fall with temperatures set to drop into the 50s at night and pumpkin patches out in full force. This weekend, enjoy the country weather when the 15th Annual Farm Tour showcases 40 farms or check out Goat Day in Blountstown.

Florida State faces Clemson at Doak at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and FAMU is away at Gramling State at 2 p.m.

The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra ventures into Fantasy and Folklore with guest pianist Adam Golka on Friday. Sir Rod and the Blues Doctors deliver the medicine at Bradfordville Blues Club.

FSU School of Theatre opens the season with kickin' "Sweet Charity" and the Mickee Faust Club invites you to the creepy fun world of "Ravensmadd!"

Here's a roundup of entertaining happenings around Tallahassee, culled from emails, the Council on Culture & Arts online listings and elsewhere.

Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra dips into Fantasy and Folktale

Explore the world as Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of evocative music with Fantasy and Folklore at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. Travel to the steppes of Central Asia with Borodin, spend a night in the gardens of Spain with De Falla, or trek the Silk Road alongside the melodies of Fazil Say. Music Director Darko Butorac welcomes back soloist, Adam Golka for the adventure.

There will be Pre-Concert Chat with Darko in the concert hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36, $44, $52, $60 with a senior discount of $5 off any ticket. Visit tallahasseesymphony.org.

'Sweet Charity' opens at FSU

The School of Theatre at Florida State University opens its 2022-23 season Friday, running Oct. 14-23, with “Sweet Charity,” a quirky romance with Bob Fosse-inspired choreography to classic songs such as “Hey, Big Spender.”

Performance times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Richard G. Fallon Theatre is located in the Fine Arts Building (540 West Call Street)

Single tickets are $10-$30 and are subject to availability and additional fees depending on purchase method. Tickets may be purchased at tickets.theatre.fsu.edu, by phone at 850-644-6500, or at the Fine Arts Ticket Office in the Fine Arts Building . The ticket office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Go 'Ravensmadd!' with Mickee Faust

What do you call a musical that is Jane Eyre meets Rocky Horror Picture Show meets and is like a dark and creepy Oklahoma?

You call it "The Cursed House of Ravensmadd!"The latest madness presented by Tallahassee’s cabaret company, the Mickee Faust Club, is an original work by Faust Artistic Director Terry Galloway and writing partner and wit Stacey Abbott.

Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. And 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday Oct. 20-22 and 4 pm. Sunday, Oct. 23 and 8 p.m. Oct. 27-28. Tickets are $20, $15 for people with disabilities. All shows are open captioned and the space is wheelchair accessible.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, visit mickeefaust.com.

A Revival at Bradfordville Blues Club

Tallahassee powerhouse Revival takes to the outdoor stage at Bradfordville Blues Club, 7152 Moses Lane, at 7:30 Friday, Oct. 14, with the incomparable Avis Berry’s dynamic voice and stage presence. These folks have catapulted to the top of Tallahassee’s musical mountain with a stellar ensemble of gifted local musicians including Jeff Davis on bass, Dillon Bradley-Brown on drums, Chris Skene on guitar and vocals, and John “JB” Babich on piano and vocals. True to their name, they revive old rock ‘n’ roll, blues, soul, gospel, rock, and jazzy influences.

Advance tickets are $20 at bradfordvilleblues.com. Tickets at the gate are $25 Bring chairs and blankets for the outdoor show. Ms. Ernestine will be serving her fried catfish and sausages.

Sir Rod & The Blues Doctors bring their funky, swingin' down-home blues to the Bradfordville Blues Club for the first time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. This trio delights with fun, rug cuttin' music and an energetic show. Fronted by the dynamic Sir Rod Patterson, a soulful vocalist and award winning dancer, the Blues Doctors include master blues harp player, Adam Gussow (of Satan and Adam) on drums and vocals, and Alan Gross on guitars.

Advance tickets are $20 at bradfordvilleblues.com. Cover at the gate is $25. Bring chairs for the outdoors show.

On tap at the Blue Tavern

The Ringnecks are back at Blue Tavern, 1206 N. Monroe St., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, with folk, traditional and new tunes. JazzEtcetera brings a variety of world-based jazz from 8-11 p.m. JazzEtcetera features Richard Bertram on bass, saxophones, clarinet; Michael Blizzard on flute, keyboard; Pam Ryan on viola; and Stanton Rosenthal, guitars, bass. $5 cover.

Join the 3rd Saturday Traditional Irish Session from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Blue Tavern. Dabbit Trio, which covers artists such as James Taylor, the Grateful Dead and Paul Simon along with jazz, folk and old-time favorites, not to mention their own original music, takes the Blue Tavern stage from 8-11 p.m. The Trio features Kendrick Jacobs on upright bass, Leslie Smith on percussion and David Rodock on guitar and vocals. $5 cover.

Happy hour with Paddy League and Brazilian guitar is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Tuesday is Bluesday with Walter Belmont from 8-10 p.m. $3 cover. Happy Hour with Ben & Kirill is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with Celtic tunes, followed by Open MIc Night hosted by Doc Russell at 8 p.m.

Happy hour with Greg Brown is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, followed by the 3rd Thursday Jazz Session with host Jack Straub & the Black Light District Allstars from 8-11 p.m.

Havana museum celebrates 5th anniversary

The Havana History & Heritage Society’s Shade Tobacco Museum, 204 2nd St. NW in Havana, will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 15, by focusing on its historic location at the Planters Exchange site in Havana. A video will be shown at 10:30 a.m. about the Planters Exchange, which began in the 1920s as a small farm products store and evolved into a major specialty fertilizer producer before closing in the early 1990s. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Museum tours, including the soon-to-be improved areas, will be available during the day and cake will be served following the video.

37th Annual Goat Day and Pioneer Day in Blountstown

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the Rotary Club of Blountstown will host the 37th Annual Goat Day & Pioneer Day Festival at Sam Atkins Park in Blountstown, off State Road 20. This fundraising, family-friendly event will feature arts, crafts, food, hay rides, bouncey house and runs until 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, free for children under 3. Goats, Goat Show, and Goat Milking Demonstration starting at 9 a.m. Live entertainment by the band Flabbergasted starts at 10 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

Hot Tamale: The musical duo will be at the Red Shed Barbecue, 3032 Crump Road, from 5-8 p.m. Friday., Oct. 14 for upbeat acoustic music, including blues, vintage country hits, folk classics and old-school rock ’n’ roll. Check out Hot Tamale’s original song “Barbecue Sauce” on Youtube. Hot Tamale will also be performing at the Capital City Amphitheater in Cascades Park for the annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” event sponsored by the American Cancer Society on Sunday, Oct. 16. Hot Tamale will be entertaining from 1:55 to 2:15 p.m.

The Wine House on Market: Blues Meets Girl plays from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at 1355 Market St. The duo is a sassy mix of blues harmonica player Mr. Downchild and singer/song writer Kasimira Vogel. $10 cover.

Great Oaks Pub at Southwood: Get ready to rumble from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, with the Lil Grizzly Boogie Band at the Great Oaks Pub, 3750 Grove Park Ave. The band represents North Florida's musical styles from yesterday and today, featuring the powerhouse rhythm section of Chris Buda on drums and Kaye Rhinehart on bass,Scott Buchanan on lead vocal and guitar, Jake Morris on tuba and mandolin and Pete Knowlton on banjo, slide and harmonica. Full restaurant and bar, call 850-942-4653 for reserved seating, no cover.

926 Bar: , The Stews with The Retrograde on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 926 Bar, 926 W. Tharpe St. Doors @ 9 p.m., show @ 9:30 p.m., $10 over 21, $12 under 21, all ages

The Moon: The Producers play The Moon, 1105 E. Lafayette St., on Thursday, Oct 20. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $20 general admission, advance, $35 reserved seating.

FSU Gospel Choir: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Opperman Music Hall, FSU Campus.

