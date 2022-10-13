ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland father-daughter duo launches sweet, savory food trucks in September

By Austin Metz
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXc7y_0iXAYTz300

HOLLAND — When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, many business owners were forced to look at their operations and adjust.

Others used the pandemic as a launchpad for new businesses — opportunities they never would've considered before.

Dasani Song and her stepdad Alfonso Gomez, of Holland, have experienced both.

Song began her journey to business ownership in 2021 with a small table of sweet treats at Gomez’s restaurant in Grand Rapids. After finding success there, she housed her treats under a tent at local events. Today, Song operates her business — Dolce Mini Cakes — out of her very own food truck.

While Gomez offers food on the savory side, Song focuses on the sweet.

“We specialize in desserts,” she said. “We focus on mini pancakes and bubble waffles. We offer customers the ability to customize their dessert (with) everything from sweet cereals and M&Ms to fruits and Nutella. They order it and we decorate and build the dessert.”

Her first year in business, Song said, has been positive.

“It’s been going really well,” she said. "We’ve had so much support from the West Michigan community and people are so excited that we're now in the truck.”

Gomez faced a slightly different journey. With a physical restaurant in Grand Rapids — Poncho’s Tacos — and another business in Holland — Gomez Granite Countertops — Gomez discovered a food truck offered flexibility and a new opportunity to bring his food to people across West Michigan.

“We decided to open the food truck so that we could bring our food to festivals, private parties and local businesses,” Gomez said. “It’s gone really well. People really like our food, so we are really blessed.”

Song and Gomez each purchased their food trucks at the start of 2022 and started rolling in September. In his truck, Gomez works to hone a flavor from across the country.

“My wife and I like to travel a lot and we really liked the food in Los Angeles because it’s different from the food you get here,” Gomez said. “That was where the idea started and the goal was to open a food truck making food similar to that.”

The father-daughter duo's food trucks have stayed busy, often booked several times a week and on most weekends. The pair has traveled across the region — sometimes together and sometimes apart — serving Jenison, Allendale, Holland, Muskegon, Allegan and beyond.

“It’s been such a full circle moment because, two weeks ago, we were able to have our new food truck at West Ottawa’s new stadium,” Song said. “Three years ago, when I graduated from there, I never thought I’d have my own business and be catering to my school.”

You can find Poncho’s Tacos and Dolce Mini Cakes on Facebook and Instagram.

“For us, the biggest surprise has been how fast we’ve been able to grow,” Song said. “Because of the support from the local community, we’ve been able to grow very quickly. We’ve been around for about a year and it’s already been awesome to see our growth.”

— Austin Metz is a former Holland Sentinel reporter.

