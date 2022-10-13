ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Princess And The Shaman: The Romance Norway Doesn't Love

A princess who speaks to angels and a self-proclaimed shaman who sells pricey healing medallions: the unusual couple are madly in love but struggling to win hearts in Norway. Martha Louise, the divorced 51-year-old daughter of Norway's king and queen, has rebuilt her life with Durek Verrett, a popular Hollywood spiritual guru.

