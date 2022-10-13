Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
The Princess And The Shaman: The Romance Norway Doesn't Love
A princess who speaks to angels and a self-proclaimed shaman who sells pricey healing medallions: the unusual couple are madly in love but struggling to win hearts in Norway. Martha Louise, the divorced 51-year-old daughter of Norway's king and queen, has rebuilt her life with Durek Verrett, a popular Hollywood spiritual guru.
International Business Times
The Story Behind The Woman In Tech Fueling The Digital Transformation Movement Through Social Media
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
International Business Times
The Riveting Story Behind Sabrina Menasria's Gifted Talent Contributions To The Corporate World
Sabrina Menasria's meteoric rise within the recruitment industry has been fueled by the values she derived from humble beginnings, her wealth of experience spanning almost two decades in the luxury and beauty industry, as well as a long journey to self-awareness and acceptance. Growing up in a family that battled...
Comments / 0