Florida State

NBC Miami

Woman Wounded in Gladeview Shooting

A woman was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Gladeview, police said. Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the area of NW 77th Street and 16th Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains in critical...
GLADEVIEW, FL

