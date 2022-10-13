Read full article on original website
Sanibel Causeway Severely Damaged by Ian Expected to Reopen to Public by Friday
Less than three weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated portions of southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that a major roadway destroyed by the storm will reopen sooner than expected. DeSantis said the Sanibel Causeway that was left damaged in three places by Ian...
‘Person of Interest' in Death and Dismemberment of Four Oklahoma Men Found in Florida After Going Missing
A man police have called a "person of interest" in the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists was arrested Tuesday more than 1,100 miles away in central Florida, authorities said. Investigators in Okmulgee told reporters a day earlier that they wanted to question Joseph Kennedy about the slayings of Mark Chastain,...
IKEA Teams With Self-Driving Truck Startup Kodiak Robotics to Test Deliveries in Texas
Kodiak Robotics and IKEA announced a pilot program in Texas. Trucks equipped with Kodiak's self-driving system will make daily deliveries from a warehouse near Houston to an IKEA store near Dallas. Kodiak has been operating self-driving trucks in Texas since 2019. Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics said that it has...
Georgia Breaks First-Day Early Voting Record, Nearly Doubles Figure From Last Midterms
Turnout from Georgia's first day of early voting set a new state record for a midterm election, state election officials said. More than 131,000 Georgia voters cast ballots since early voting began Monday, according to the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The new early-voting data in Georgia...
Woman Wounded in Gladeview Shooting
A woman was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Gladeview, police said. Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the area of NW 77th Street and 16th Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains in critical...
