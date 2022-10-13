Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: Which is the lesser evil, Oz or Fetterman?
I received an interesting email from Dr. Oz. In the email, he interviews a young lady who has lost 140 pounds in less than a year with no diet or exercise!! None!! He touts this as a pure miracle!!. Dr. Oz claims to have investigated countless success stories regarding this...
Local beef jerky business aiding troops, veterans
A Salem Township man who started a beef jerky business in California six years ago is competing for a slice of the $1.2 billion annual domestic meat jerky market. Part of the mission of Air Force veteran Christopher Prascus’ Soldier Boy Beef Jerky is to give back to those who serve in the military and veterans.
1 injured after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes on Pa. Turnpike
An Allegheny County man escaped a burning tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon with the help of a passerby after crashing the rig on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to state police. The tractor-trailer, which firefighters said was hauling mail, was headed west on the highway around 1:30 p.m. when it crashed near milepost...
East suburban real estate transactions, week of Oct. 16, 2022
Panagiotis Benos sold property at 314 Dewey Ave. to Ying Zhang for $485,000. Harold Niebanck sold property at 1440 Walnut St. to Anthony Rosato and Daniel Davis for $640,000. Antonio Lodovico sold property at 2211 Ardmore Blvd. to JDS Ardmore Holdings LLC for $325,000. Andrew Soltis sold property at 482...
North Hills real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 16, 2022
Paul Kunowski sold property at 312 Crystal Springs Road to Roser Group LLC for $305,000. Ursula Davis sold property at 816 Lake Road to Michael Painter and Jeffrey Bergman for $495,000. Franklin Park. Bradley Powell sold property at 1602 Bradsberry Ln to Keystone Mineral Group LLC for $1 (state deed...
Pine-Richland notebook: Senior golfer makes states
With an 11th-place finish at the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship, Pine-Richland senior Blaise Masciantonio qualified for the state tournament. The PIAA Class 3A championships were scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at Penn State’s White Course in State College. Masciantonio is the first Rams golfer to qualify for states...
