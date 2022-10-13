ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Time for Whitmer-Dixon debate

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Good morning, today is Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lISCr_0iXAWGFm00

The first Michigan gubernatorial debate is 7 p.m. tonight. Be sure to watch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon talk about issues affecting the state. Here's where you can view the debate. And in case you missed it, here's how Whitmer and Dixon have managed the art of the pivot.

🏫 Education: A Free Press investigation revealed that some Michigan educators have subjected school children to seclusion and restraint a staggering nearly 94,000 times over the last five years.

Seclusion involves forcing students into a small, padded room and leaving them isolated for minutes or sometimes up to two hours. When children are restrained, their bodily movements are physically limited by the strong force of an adult. The use of seclusion and restraint is psychologically damaging, experts said.

Detroit Free Press reporters Lily Altavena and Dave Boucher want to know about children who have experienced restraint and seclusion. Please reach out to them if you have a story to share.

💉 Health: FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5 to 11.

🗳️ Politics: Here's a quick rundown of the basics of midterm elections.

🏠 Real Estate: Metro Detroit home sales down are 20% amid higher mortgage rates.

🌧️ Weather: Today's weather forecast is a high of 58 degrees. It is expected to be cooler today with a chance of few showers.

Traditional Thai food, untraditional space

Saab Sis Thai is a new restaurant serving up familiar Thai cuisine in Royal Oak. The unique space is suitable for a variety of dining occasions. Why not plan to visit this weekend?

Thanks for reading today. See you tomorrow.

Leah Olajide

Enjoying the Daily Briefing? Send me a note to let me know what you think of this newsletter. Your comments are appreciated. Reach me at lolajide@freepress.com.

You can listen to our morning update or any podcast episodes you may have missed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Benson's fight for democracy

Incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is taking on Republican challenger Kristina Karamo, and Benson says democracy is on the line. Since 2020, Benson has faced opposition from Republicans who criticized decisions like mailing absentee ballot applications to Michigan voters that year. She's also hit back against unfounded allegations of election fraud.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

School attendance rates continue to fall in Michigan

Michigan students, and particularly those experiencing homelessness, continue to attend school at a lower rate than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide school attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year fell to 88%, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous school year, when attendance hovered at 92.9%. The decline marked...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Endorsements: Our picks for university boards, state education board

Candidates in the Nov. 8 general election are vying for seats on the state's university boards, and on the State Board of Education, a panel with advisory input over the state's k-12 schools. Like many of this year's contests, the field in some board races is split between candidates of varying caliber with traditional resumes, and profoundly unqualified agitators awash in conspiracy theories and skewed perceptions of reality. The state board plays an advisory role, but...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: I'm a clerk. This is what you should know about election security.

It happened again, and all I could do was shake my head. This time, I was sitting at the finance desk at a car dealership. Small talk led to my job as a city clerk ... and then it came. Something so nonchalant, spoken with little thought, and no regard for the consequences it carried: “Elections in this country are messed up, but I'm sure you do a good job.” ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11

It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Upper Peninsula expecting a foot of snow in an early-season winter storm

While lower Michigan is going back and forth between super cold weather to "I can totally wear shorts today" the Upper Peninsula are about to get a foot of snow. Yes, a foot. Starting tonight through Tuesday, places like Marquette and Houghton are expected to see almost more than six to 12 inches of snowfall in an early-season winter storm. This is not the first snowfall of the season for the U.P., their first snow of the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy