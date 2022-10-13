Time for Whitmer-Dixon debate

Good morning, today is Thursday.

The first Michigan gubernatorial debate is 7 p.m. tonight. Be sure to watch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon talk about issues affecting the state. Here's where you can view the debate. And in case you missed it, here's how Whitmer and Dixon have managed the art of the pivot.

🏫 Education: A Free Press investigation revealed that some Michigan educators have subjected school children to seclusion and restraint a staggering nearly 94,000 times over the last five years.

Seclusion involves forcing students into a small, padded room and leaving them isolated for minutes or sometimes up to two hours. When children are restrained, their bodily movements are physically limited by the strong force of an adult. The use of seclusion and restraint is psychologically damaging, experts said.

Detroit Free Press reporters Lily Altavena and Dave Boucher want to know about children who have experienced restraint and seclusion. Please reach out to them if you have a story to share.

💉 Health: FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5 to 11.

🗳️ Politics: Here's a quick rundown of the basics of midterm elections.

🏠 Real Estate: Metro Detroit home sales down are 20% amid higher mortgage rates.

🌧️ Weather: Today's weather forecast is a high of 58 degrees. It is expected to be cooler today with a chance of few showers.

Traditional Thai food, untraditional space

Saab Sis Thai is a new restaurant serving up familiar Thai cuisine in Royal Oak. The unique space is suitable for a variety of dining occasions. Why not plan to visit this weekend?

Thanks for reading today. See you tomorrow.

— Leah Olajide

Enjoying the Daily Briefing? Send me a note to let me know what you think of this newsletter. Your comments are appreciated. Reach me at lolajide@freepress.com.

You can listen to our morning update or any podcast episodes you may have missed.