Voter Guide: Candidates vying for 3 Summit County judge seats in Nov. 8 election

2022 Voter Guide produced by the League of Women Voters and Akron Beacon Journal

This article features three countywide judicial races for Summit County, including two in Common Pleas Court and one in Domestic Relations Court.

Early voting is taking place at the Summit County Board of Elections Early Vote Center, 500 Grant St., Akron.

Responses are not edited, vetted or corrected by the League of Women Voters or Beacon Journal to allow candidates to speak in their own words.

Interactive Voter Guide

If you click on the first link below, you can provide your address and see a customized ballot with your local races and issues only.

2022 Election:Summit County Voter Guide

Court of Common Pleas

This race is for an unexpired term ending Jan. 1, 2025. This judge handles criminal felony cases and civil cases of major consequence in the general division of the court.

Elisa Hill

Training/Experience: Magistrate, Summit County Domestic Relations Court, July 2017 to the present Assistant Prosecutor, City of Akron, February 1999 to June 2017 Judicial Assistant, Judge James R. Williams, Summit County Court of Common Pleas, 1996-1999 Law Clerk, Attorney Edward Gilbert, 1995-1996

Education: Juris Doctorate, University of Akron School of Law 1997 Bachelor of Arts, Kent State University 1994

Current Occupation: Magistrate, Summit County Domestic Relations Court

Facebook: facebook.com/ElisaHillforJudge

Website: elisahillforjudge.com/

List your judicial experience (courts and years). N/A

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? I have over 25 years of experience working in the courtroom. I started out as a Judicial Assistant in Summit County Common Pleas Court in 1996. I then became an Assistant Prosecutor for the City of Akron. As a prosecutor, I participated in hundreds of bench and jury trials. I was a courtroom prosecutor, domestic violence prosecutor, felony court prosecutor and Police Legal Advisor for the law enforcement agencies in the Akron Municipal Court jurisdiction. I am currently a Magistrate for Summit County Domestic Relations Court. I have presided over 1000s of cases and manage my extensive docket in an efficient manner. I have a reputation for being patient, fair, and impartial. My decisions have been issued in a timely manner. I treat the people that come before me with respect. My extensive experience in the courtrooms is vitally important to the community that I have served over the years.

Why are you running for this particular court seat? I have spent over half of my life gaining valuable knowledge and experience that is necessary for a judge. I have a calm and even-tempered demeanor that is an important quality to have when presiding over a courtroom. I treat all that appear before me with dignity and respect, making sure that the litigants have access to justice. My extensive trial and courtroom experience has prepared me for this position. I respectfully ask for your vote.

Jennifer D. Towell

Training/Experience: Akron Municipal Court, Magistrate, September 2019-present LexisNexis Applied Discovery, Director of E-Discovery Affairs, November 2007- October 2011, Electronic Discovery Consultant, April 2007- November 2007 Attorney at Law, Solo practitioner, May 2006- April 2007 Brouse McDowell, LPA, Corporate Litigation Attorney, July 2004- May 2006 United States Navy, Judge Advocate General's Corps, Lieutenant, Criminal Defense, Division Head, Civil Legal Assistance, March 2001-March 2004 Sebaly, Shillito and Dyer, LLC, Summer Intern/Law School Associate, May 1999 to May 2000

Education: Juris Doctorate, The Ohio State University College of Law Columbus, Ohio, August 1997 to May 2000

Current Occupation: Akron Municipal Court, Magistrate, September 2019-present

Facebook: Facebook.com/jennifertowellforjudge

Website: Towellforjudge.com

List your judicial experience (courts and years). AKRON MUNICIPAL COURT Akron, Ohio Magistrate, September 2019 - present, Forcible Entry and Detainer Magistrate coordinating evictions hearing processes, Preside over small claims hearings involving civil law, garnishments and revivors, Write decisions, manage extensive civil docket, preside over criminal arraignments and traffic court, “Connect” Developmental Disability Court Advisory Board Member.

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? Over 20 years ago, I began my career as a JAG Lieutenant in the US Navy and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. I am proud of my service to our country, not just because of the honors, but because I come from a family who has served in the Army, Air Force, and Navy. As a JAG Lieutenant (Judge Advocate General’s Corp), I represented Sailors and Marines in sensitive cases ranging from murder to distributing narcotics and everything in between. As a civilian, I worked as a corporate litigation attorney in a large firm, and as an attorney in private practice as a solo practitioner. Today, I am a magistrate in the Akron Municipal Court, hearing and making decisions on 100s of cases every week. In my role I coordinate eviction hearings processes, write decisions, manage an extensive civil docket and preside over criminal arraignments. I’m also extremely proud to serve with Judge Ron Cable as a “Connect” Developmental Disability

Why are you running for this particular court seat? My felony level trial experience, extensive civil legal experience, magistrate experience, and desire to be the only current female Veteran serving on the judiciary in Summit County are all reasons why I am running for the Summit County Court of Common Pleas. I respectfully request your vote.

Court of Common Pleas

This race is for an six-year term beginning Jan. 5, 2023. This judge handles criminal felony cases and civil cases of major consequence in the general division of the court.

Clarissa Allega

Education: University of Akron School of Law, Juris Doctor, cum laude, Dec. 2006 University of Akron, Bachelor Science in Accounting, magna cum laude, Aug. 2002

Current Occupation: Attorney

Training/Experience: Solo Practitioner, Oct. 2016 to present, Law Office of Clarissa Allega, LLC - manage

List your judicial experience (courts and years). No prior experience serving as Judge. Judicial Law Clerk, Sept 2006-April 2007, Canton Municipal Court. Judicial Intern to Judge Cosgrove - Sept 2005-December 2005, Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? In my elected position as Mayor of Clinton, I had to impartially review all aspects of matters presented to me and navigate a fair resolution for the Village and other concerned parties. Additionally, my fifteen years a practicing attorney have provided me with experience in multiple court rooms, representing many different parties in a multitude of different situations.

Why are you running for this particular court seat? I am running for this judicial seat for two reasons: First, as a practicing attorney, I have noticed that the Court's docket for this particular Judge moves at a slower pace than the other dockets in the same Court. This leads me to believe that there is room for improvements on the bench to create a more efficient system to resolve cases for both criminal and civil matters. Nothing changes without action. Second, I firmly believe that elections should involve choices for the voters, and allowing a seat to remain on the ballot unopposed is not in the best interest of the community. Unopposed elections involve no real choice for Summit County residents who may be disastified with the service and actions of the Judge currently holding the seat.

Alison Breaux

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Kent State University Juris Doctorate, University of Akron School of Law

Current Occupation: Judge, Summit County Court of Common Pleas

Website: Gowithjudgebreaux.com

Training/Experience: Civil Litigation: Harry A. Tipping Co., L.P.A. Criminal Defense: Gorman, Malarcik, Pierce & Vuillemin Magistrate: Akron Municipal Court Judge: Summit County Court of Common Pleas

List your judicial experience (courts and years). Summit County Court of Common Pleas: January 2017 - present. I have managed a docket of approximately 350-500 cases per year, split between civil and criminal cases and administrative appeals. During that time I have presided over dozens of jury trials (both civil and criminal, including rape and murder cases) as well as conducted evidentiary hearings, settlement conferences and bench trials

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? I came to the Common Pleas bench with both civil and criminal experience, as well as five years serving as a magistrate. Having practiced in both areas of law which come before the common pleas bench was essential to understanding the very basics of navigating the court and managing a docket. I also had experience on the bench, presiding over thousands of cases, rendering decisions and writing opinions. My interactions with the community as a municipal magistrate taught me the importance of listening, actively listening, to those who came before me and treating each person, party, lawyer, plaintiff or defendant with respect.

Why are you running for this particular court seat? For the past six years I have served the bench while establishing a reputation for being fair, compassionate, approachable and thorough. I believe our job as judges is to provide a space for the community to have access to justice - to understand the process and believe in the system. In addition, I started the first felony mental health court in Summit County in 2018, and this is work that I wish to continue. The HOPE (healing, opportunity, progress & empowerment) Court Program is designed to assist individuals with severe and persistent mental illnesses succeed in the community. We have partnered with many local agencies to provide wrap around services and a warm touch to each individual who is accepted into HOPE Court. The program is dedicated to teaching its participants how to live healthy, sober, rewarding lives while successfully managing their mental illnesses. Serving the community as a judge is work that I value deeply and wish to continue for another term.

Summit County Domestic Relations Judge

This race is for an six-year term beginning Jan. 6, 2023. Domestic relations courts have jurisdiction over all proceedings involving divorce or dissolution of marriages, annulment, legal separation, spousal support, and allocation of parental rights and responsibilities for the care of children, including child support issues.

Kani H. Hightower

Current Occupation: Magistrate & Trial Attorney

Education: University of Akron - School of Law - Juris Doctor Degree - 2008 University of Akron Center for Family Studies - Certificate in Mediation - 2008 University of Akron Center for Family Studies - Certificate in Divorce Mediation - 2008 Kent State University - Bachelors of Arts Degree - 2003 Stow-Munroe Falls High School - Class of 1991

Website: hightowerforjudge.com

Instagram: instagram.com/hightowerforsummit

Training/Experience: Magistrate - Akron Municipal Court - 1/2020 to present - handling hundreds and hundreds of cases in Small Claims, Evictions, and Traffic Courts. Trial Attorney - Lynda Harvey Williams & Associates, LLC - 2008 to present. Practicing in the areas of family, juvenile, criminal, civil, probate, and appellate law. Adjunct Professor of Law - University of Akron School of Law - 1/2009 to 12/2019 Clerk of Council - City of Aurora - 1998 to 2004 Staff Assistant - Roetzel & Andress, A Legal Professional Organization - 1995 to 1998

List your judicial experience (courts and years). Magistrate 1/2020 to present - Akron Municipal Court - handling hundreds and hundreds of cases in small claims, evictions, and traffic courts.

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? I have 14 years of significant experience as a trial attorney in the areas of family, juvenile, civil, criminal, and probate law. I have written briefs and handled cases at the Ohio Supreme Court and Appellate levels. I have represented clients, sometimes at the worst stages in their lives, in many counties throughout the State in domestic relations courts, municipal, and common pleas court. I have been appointed on a non-partison basis by most of the judges in Summit County to represent indigent, underprivileged, and underrepresetned clients. I also taught the law as an adjunct professor of law at Akron Law for nearly 11 years. Being a professor helps a judge to identify the problems, spot the issues, and communicate a fair outcome to all parties, in a manner in which they can understand.

Why are you running for this particular court seat? I am fair and proven. A domestic relations (family court) judge needs vast experience in these areas of the law in order to make educated, well-rounded decisions with the requisite empathy. Children matter to me, and I aim to reduce the trauma that the legal system can place on our children through programming and the breaking of generational cycles. I have represented people in all domestic relations areas, such as divorce, child support, child custody, grandparent rights, and even an annulment or two. I understand the complexities of the cases and the need for a judge to be well-versed in the law with the ability to render fair judgments. In my estimation, this court can affect the most people in Summit County, more than any of the other courts. Therefore, it is important to have a judge who is mindful of the effects of this Court on families, who is willing to implement change and programs which will be a betterment to families and our community as a whole. I will be that judge.

Susan K. Steinhauer

Current Occupation: Judge, Summit County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division

Education: Firestone HS Honors graduate 1991 Miami University, BS in business, marketing major, MIS minor 1995 Indiana University School of Law, Indianapolis, JD 1998 Mini MBA Miami University 2021

Facebook: facebook.com/judgesusansteinhauer

Website: judgesusanohio.com

Training/Experience: Judge Summit County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division 4/2/21-present (appointed 4/2/21, officially took the bench 4/26/21) Attorney, Law Offices of John S. Steinhauer 2011-2021 Chief Legal Officer, White Hat Management, 2008-2011 Judicial Attorney/Magistrate on an as needed basis, Summit County Court of Common Pleas General Division 2001-2008 Assistant Summit County Prosecutor, Child Support and Dependency, Neglect and Abuse divisions, 1999-2001 Family

List your judicial experience (courts and years). A: Magistrate on as needed basis Summit County Court of Common Pleas, General Division, 2004-2008. Judge Summit County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division 2021-present.

What non-judicial legal experience qualifies you to be a judge? As a judge, I deal with complex litigation, division of assets, debts, companies, stocks, bonds and real estate. I also analyze the overarching circumstances to determine what is in the best interest of children. My business degree and mini MBA as well as my position as Chief Legal Officer make me uniquely qualified as I understand the nuances and intricacies present. As the CLO, I also worked with non-profit entities, dealt with human resources matters including EEO investigations, created policies and procedures, drafted proposed legislation, coordinated all aspects of litigation, analyzed new legislation and contracts, maintained compliance with applicable state and federal laws, engaged in contract negotiations and litigation settlements and collaborated with various stakeholders. My experience as an assistant prosecutor prepared me for the complexities present in child support calculations as well as how to protect the best interests of children during extremely difficult a

Why are you running for this particular court seat? I am running to retain my current seat as a Judge on the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division because I understand the importance of guiding people through the process of divorce, dissolution and a variety of child custody and child support matters while maintaining dignity, having compassion and empathy, and reaching what is the most equitable decision given the set of circumstances. I also strongly believe in protecting our children and ensuring that any decision is in the best interest of the children so that the children feel loved, have parenting time with both parents when appropriate and are able to grow into successful adults.