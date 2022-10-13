Smith: New festival in Baraboo will shine a spotlight on the remarkable recovery of the sandhill crane in Wisconsin

Few figures in the conservation world are considered as wise and prophetic as Aldo Leopold.

The former University of Wisconsin-Madison professor helped pioneer the field of wildlife management in the 1930s.

He's also the author of "A Sand County Almanac," the 1949 book of essays published after his death that is now revered worldwide for its smart and poetic passages, including on the relationship of humans to the environment.

“We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us," Leopold wrote in the forward to the book. "When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.”

His "land ethic" wisdom reverberates louder with each passing year as we attempt to deal with an expanding human population, continued development of open spaces and loss of wildlife habitat, among other challenges.

But there's one notable prediction Leopold got wrong.

In the "Sketches Here and There" portion of the book, Leopold wrote an essay titled "Marshland Elegy" in which he lamented the probable loss of the sandhill crane.

"Some day, perhaps in the very process of our benefactions, perhaps in the fullness of geologic time, the last crane will trumpet his farewell and spiral skyward from the great marsh," Leopold wrote, leaving "a silence never to be broken, unless perchance in some far pasture of the Milky Way."

His viewpoint was understandable. He had seen the passenger pigeon, once considered the most abundant bird in North America, go extinct in 1914.

And wildlife in general was in a bad place in the United States in the early 1900s. Wood ducks, white-tailed deer, elk and wild turkeys were among the species in trouble after many decades of unregulated hunting and habitat loss.

Cranes were threatened by the same forces. In the 1930s sandhill cranes had declined to about two dozen breeding pairs in Wisconsin, according to the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo.

The species' dismal status led Leopold to pen his lament for the future of cranes.

But what a difference 90 years can make.

The Eastern Population of sandhill cranes (one of six populations in the U.S.) was estimated at 94,879 birds in 2020, according to an annual survey index by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

About half those cranes are in Wisconsin at some point in the year. And in recent years counts have found more than 20,000 breeding pairs in the state.

From suburban yards to remote marshes, the big, bugling birds have become a common sight in the Badger State.

Leopold no doubt would be pleased despite his erroneous prognostication: Sandhill cranes are one of the top Wisconsin wildlife success stories of the last 100 years.

Two of the state's leading conservation organizations – the Aldo Leopold Foundation and the International Crane Foundation – decided the time has come to highlight the crane recovery.

The groups are joining forces Nov. 10-12 to hold the inaugural Great Midwest Crane Fest in Baraboo.

The event is billed as "Celebrating Community and Conservation."

It will feature a crane-viewing event along the Wisconsin River, lectures, seminars, documentary film screenings at a local theater, food, crane art and tours at the ALF and ICF facilities.

Rich Beilfuss, ICF president and CEO, said sandhills soared back from the brink of extinction thanks to farmers, wetland conservation efforts and reduced hunting pressure.

"They are part of our everyday lives in ways I couldn’t have imagined a few decades ago," Beilfuss said.

Buddy Huffaker, ALF executive director, said the sandhill is thriving in part because the world listened to Leopold and took action.

"Now we are in a unique position, as two foundations of like mind and kindred spirit, to throw a great party for cranes and the community that, like Leopold, can’t live without them,” Huffaker said.

Shuttle buses will run between locations.

Huffaker said the sandhill comeback is a microcosm of Leopold's teachings.

"He told us we would lose these things if we don't take care of them," Huffaker said. "And yet we have this incredible power to restore things if we do. That's the sandhill story."

Sandhills by the thousands now use sandbars on the Wisconsin River near Leopold's "Shack" as a staging ground during the fall migration.

It's one of Wisconsin's premier wildlife spectacles in sight and sound.

The ALF has run public tours in recent years to experience the sandhill gatherings along the river.

"It doesn't matter who you are, you can't help but be awed by it," Huffaker said. "The Midwest Crane Fest is the next step in sharing the crane spectacle and recovery."

The Wisconsin River corridor near Baraboo is where, as Leopold wrote, "The cranes stand, as it were, upon the sodden pages of their own history" detailed by previous generations of birds "that bugled over the tamaracks since the retreat of the ice sheet."

It's a rare and wonderful gift to see a species, once threatened with extirpation, thrive again in Wisconsin and continue to write new, optimistic pages of its story.

Humans played a significant role in the sandhill recovery. Humans can continue to assist this charismatic species as well as its endangered relative, the whooping crane, through our actions and policies.

The Great Midwest Crane Festival will provide an opportunity to learn more, or just pause and reflect on the success. More information is available at greatmidwestcranefest.org.

In addition, at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 Bielfuss and Huffaker will hold a webinar to discuss cranes and the festival. Visit savingcranes.org/webinars to register.