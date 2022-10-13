ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Letter: Voters should try to learn more about judicial candidates before making choice

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjBd2_0iXAW6Vl00

Time to weigh in on judges

I have always been against voting for judges. Most voters haven’t a clue on what makes a good judge. That said, I haven’t been able to change the system so we’re faced with another election in which the voters are asked to select among those running in local elections. The League of Women Voters just came out with their Voter Guide to inform the voters. The Akron Bar Association has also issued their polling among their members and those results are available on their website. Judicial candidates in the Nov. 8 election are ranked as excellent, good, adequate and not acceptable.

Taking this local evaluation to the top court in the nation, the Supreme Court, wouldn’t it be interesting to have a similar evaluation of the current justices? It turns out, there is no such oversight or grading system, only the popular sentiments. And most of you who follow the news have learned that our confidence in the highest court in the nation has dropped 20% in recent years.

I used to think Supreme Court justices were next to godliness, that they could do no wrong. That was, until Justice Clarence Thomas was confirmed. The Republicans completely steamrolled over anything Anita Hill stated under oath. Remember, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was similar, if you will recall.

I still hold to my belief that judges should not be voted on, but rather, they should be appointed by their peers, those who see the judges in action by observing them in the courtrooms and other legal encounters and know best which are good ones and which are unacceptable.

Bill Melver, Akron

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Akron Beacon Journal

GOP is no longer the party of old, white men. Meet the conservative women on the rise.

Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of columns exploring the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. GQ recently came out with a glowing cover profile of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC), calling the Democrat “the political voice of a generation – and a cultural star whose power transcends politics.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Letters to the Editor: Democrats deliver to improve lives

Democrats have a history of delivering services and programs to vastly improve the lives of American workers and families. Democratic solutions brighten the future for families at all levels of the economic spectrum. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt strengthened the economic state of the lower and middle classes during his terms...
HOLLAND, MI
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Tuberville’s inappropriate remarks warrant apology

I had planned to write about an election issue this week, but Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has interrupted those plans with some inappropriate, disturbing, and whimsical remarks, at a recent Republican Rally in Nevada. Tuberville said the following: “They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what...
ALABAMA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Cynthia Tucker: GOP leadership emboldens racist murderers

As the plague of racism spreads through the Republican Party, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has become a carrier, releasing a miasma of bigotry at a Nevada campaign rally featuring Donald Trump on Oct. 8. Updating a hoary old stereotype, Tuberville claimed that Democrats are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” ...
NEVADA STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Republican supports Senate candidate Tim Ryan for telling the truth and working hard

Ohio voters go to the polls in a few weeks to select their next U.S. senator. I’ve been a Republican all my life, and I’m supporting Democrat Tim Ryan. My parents grew up in Akron and Bellville, Ohio, children of the Great Depression with the values of working hard, telling the truth and knowing who you are. When I had the chance to serve my country, first in the Congress and then in the White House, they always reminded me to remain true to my Midwestern values.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy