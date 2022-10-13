Letter: Voters should try to learn more about judicial candidates before making choice

Time to weigh in on judges

I have always been against voting for judges. Most voters haven’t a clue on what makes a good judge. That said, I haven’t been able to change the system so we’re faced with another election in which the voters are asked to select among those running in local elections. The League of Women Voters just came out with their Voter Guide to inform the voters. The Akron Bar Association has also issued their polling among their members and those results are available on their website. Judicial candidates in the Nov. 8 election are ranked as excellent, good, adequate and not acceptable.

Taking this local evaluation to the top court in the nation, the Supreme Court, wouldn’t it be interesting to have a similar evaluation of the current justices? It turns out, there is no such oversight or grading system, only the popular sentiments. And most of you who follow the news have learned that our confidence in the highest court in the nation has dropped 20% in recent years.

I used to think Supreme Court justices were next to godliness, that they could do no wrong. That was, until Justice Clarence Thomas was confirmed. The Republicans completely steamrolled over anything Anita Hill stated under oath. Remember, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was similar, if you will recall.

I still hold to my belief that judges should not be voted on, but rather, they should be appointed by their peers, those who see the judges in action by observing them in the courtrooms and other legal encounters and know best which are good ones and which are unacceptable.

Bill Melver, Akron