Greensky Hill continues fall series, 'Listen'

CHARLEVOIX — Greensky Hill continues the fall worship series, "Listen: Hearing That Still, Small Voice and Finding Your Own" with Week 3: “Finding a Word: Listening to the Texts” featuring songs and prayers in Anishinaabemowin and English, music with worship pastor Sharon Osterhouse, "Children's Discovery" with family pastor Sarah Sheaffer, lectio divina and a homily with the Rev. Jonathan Mays based on Proverbs 1:20-23, and a video by The Work of the People.

Series collaborator, Worship Design Studios, notes, "The Wisdom tradition within Christianity invites us to love knowledge, especially the self-knowledge that comes from examining ourselves in relationship to the liberating Word of God. As we have been practicing in our worship, Lectio divina ('divine reading') is an ancient tradition of mixing the reading of scripture with prayer and meditation. Rather than an analytical approach to the words of scripture, it is a way for the words to simply be present and live in us. What will we hear when we let go of what it all is 'supposed to' mean and simply let it reside within us?"

Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship at 8484 Greensky Hill Road in Charlevoix and online each Sunday.

Previous services and more information are available at www.greenskyhill.org.