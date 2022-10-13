ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

Plymouth settles lawsuit of former city administrator Jordan Skiff, who was fired 9 months into the job

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
 5 days ago
PLYMOUTH - A Sheboygan County judge dismissed former city administrator Jordan Skiff's lawsuit against Plymouth after the parties reached a settlement agreement.

Skiff sued the city in June alleging he was wrongfully fired after about nine months as city administrator.

Plymouth agreed to pay Skiff $70,000 to settle the lawsuit "to avoid further litigation costs for either party," according to a copy of the agreement.

The settlement should not be "construed as an admission that the City has done anything wrong" and is "not any admission of evidence of unlawful conduct," the agreement reads.

Skiff alleged he was terminated in violation of his employment contract because his termination was not for "malfeasance, misfeasance or willful misconduct as was spelled out in the agreement," according to his complaint filed with Sheboygan County Circuit Courts.

The Plymouth city council discussed the reasons for Skiff’s termination in a closed session in October 2021, despite Skiff’s request they talk in open session, according to court documents.

His firing caused Skiff significant financial and reputational damages, the complaint stated.

Skiff's lawsuit also said the city breached a part of the employment agreement allotting him a maximum of six months’ salary as compensation if fired.

The $70,000 settlement amount is equal to six months' wages Skiff would have earned if he had retained employment with the city, according to the settlement agreement.

The city thanked Skiff for his work in the final paragraph of the agreement.

"We appreciate Jordan's efforts while he worked for Plymouth," it said. "We certainly wish him the best in all of his future endeavors."

Skiff was employed as the Fond du Lac director of public works, a position he had held for about nine years, when he was approached about Plymouth’s city administrator job. He relocated his family to the Plymouth area after accepting the job in Plymouth because he expected he would have the position for several years, until he retired, according to his complaint.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

