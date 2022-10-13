ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Three Lexington barbecue legends inducted into the Wall of Fame

By Jill Doss-Raines, The Dispatch
 5 days ago

One hundred sixty-one years.

That's how many years the three men honored Wednesday afternoon have total in serving, smoking and continuing the tradition of Lexington-style barbecue. Brothers Roy and Boyd Dunn of Speedy's Barbecue and Dan Stamey of Stamey's Barbecue were inducted into the Barbecue Wall of Fame and had their names placed on the wall Wednesday as onlookers cheered from under their umbrellas.

"There's nothing else I would have ever wanted to do," said Boyd Dunn, the younger of the Dunn brothers. "I've enjoyed this life. There have been lots of long days, but I enjoy feeding people."

Those sentiments were repeated by Roy Dunn and Stamey as they thanked their families for enduring the long hours they worked, with some family members even joining to work with them. They also thanked their staffs, and most of all, their customers.

The ceremony was held on Barbecue Alley — the block of Greensboro Street where Sid Weaver, Jesse Swicegood and Will Johnson first set up tents to sell barbecue around 1920 and where Beck's Barbecue once stood.

"No, I cannot imagine working at anything else, and I am still doing it," said Roy Dunn, noting his brother, Boyd, retired in 2017. "If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life. I'm glad to be a part of this. It's been a good thing."

Stamey began working in the barbecue restaurant industry when he was 13 at Smiley's Barbecue on Winston Road, which his dad owned at the time After a stint in the U.S. Navy, he returned home, he said, and searched for for a while to see what he should do next as a career.

"I stopped the search because I knew what I was going to do and end up doing — barbecue," he said.

He opened Stamey's Barbecue in Tyro in 1973, which his son, Matt, operates today and Stamey still owns. He also owned Stamey's Barbecue on South Main Street from 1979-1987 and Hog City Barbecue from 1990-2000. In addition, Stamey was a silent partner with Steve Yountz when Younts took over Southern Barbecue, which was the former Smiley's Barbecue location Stamey's dad owned, and renamed it Smiley's Barbecue again. Smiley Barbecue closed for good earlier this year because the Winston Road street widening project will take out the eatery's location.

Roy Dunn purchased Speedy's Barbecue with his cousin, the late Bud Dunn in 1970. The previous owner operated the restaurant as "Speedy's Drive-In," which opened in 1963.  In 1978 Roy's brother, Boyd Dunn, bought their cousin Bud's interest in the business and they worked together until Boyd Dunn retired in 2017.

Like the former Smiley's Barbecue location, the nearly 55 year-old restaurant is in the line of the Winston Road widening project. Roy Dunn has said the restaurant will continue and rebuild. He'll announce to the public where once all the contracts and exchange of funds have happened with the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Roy Dunn's career in barbecue began when he was 15 and hopping curb at Old Hickory Barbecue. Boyd Dunn was also 15 when he got started in the business of smoked pork.

After the ceremony, Lexington City Manager Terra Greene congratuated all the inductees.

"It's great to see your name on this wall," she told Stamey in a conversation later.

Each year, a committee of community members selects the new inductee or inductees, said Stephanie Saintsing Naset, executive director of the Barbecue Festival. The festival will take place for the first time since 2019 in downtown Lexington from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 22.

"This was the most relevant time to honor these incredible pit masters," she said, "and thank them for their contributions to this community and this historic craft."

Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items, and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com and subscribe to us at the-dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Three Lexington barbecue legends inducted into the Wall of Fame

