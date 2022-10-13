Gahanna Lincoln, Grove City to meet in key OCC-Ohio contest

Grove City coach Greg Waits is confident his team will bounce back from a 28-21 loss to visiting Pickerington North on Oct. 7 when it plays Gahanna Lincoln on Oct. 14 at Fortress Obetz.

The Dawgs couldn't hold a 21-0 first-quarter lead against North and slipped to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the OCC-Ohio Division.

“This isn’t a turning point for us,” Waits said. “Our kids will bounce back and they’ll come and compete against Gahanna and we’ll give everything we have and try to beat them. Our kids are resilient. They’re ready to roll.”

Gahanna remained atop the Division I, Region 3 playoff ratings with 22.3375 points by beating Westerville Central 33-6 on Oct. 7. The Lions, who are 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the OCC-Ohio, also are first in ThisWeek ’s Super 7 poll and ninth in the state rankings. Grove City is fifth in Region 3 with 16.6 points.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Gahanna senior defensive end Kamari Burns said of his team’s success. “Our chemistry is off the charts. I’ve known most of the guys on my team since elementary school. We’re just more physical than the guys across from us.”

Gahanna’s spread offense is directed by quarterback Brennen Ward, who has completed 84 of 162 passes for 1,019 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He is the son of coach Bruce Ward.

Running back Diore Hubbard has rushed for 1,372 yards and 14 touchdowns on 187 carries.

“They’re a spread team, but they don’t throw it as much as we do,” Waits said. “They run the ball a little bit more and they have a tremendous running back (in Hubbard). He’s just quick and fast. He’s a slasher. He’s really good.”

The Lions’ 3-4 base defense features Burns, who is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound Cincinnati commit, and senior linebacker Jaden Yates, a 6-1, 220-pound Marshall commit who has 63.5 tackles, including 16.5 for loss and five sacks.

“They have some tremendous athletes,” Waits said. “They’re big, fast (and) strong. They play man-to-man and they’re up in your face. … We look forward to the challenge. Our kids don’t care who we’re playing. Our kids are just going to wake up every day, they’re going to compete and we’re going to give Gahanna our best shot.”

Grove City quarterback Matthew Papas has completed 169 of 307 passes for 2,285 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for 368 yards and five scores on 70 carries.

Running back Jaeson Thrweatt has rushed for 541 yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries, while receiver J.J. King has 47 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Grove City is a well-rounded team,” Burns said. “They have a pretty good quarterback. They have a decent line. They ran a wing-T the last couple of years and now they’re a spread. They’re pretty physical. We’re ready for them. We’ve played a lot of spread teams this year and we’ve done pretty good against them, so I think we’ll be fine.”

Defensively, linebacker Aaron Arledge leads Grove City in tackles with 85, followed by linebacker Christian Isaacs (78), lineman Max Qualls (52) and linebackers Trevor Mills (51) and Jacob Slyh (50).

Gahanna has won six consecutive meetings in the series by an average margin of 39.8 points. The Dawgs’ last win was 10-7 in 2015.

The game, a home contest for the Lions, is being played at Fortress Obetz because of a construction project at Gahanna.

“It doesn’t make a difference where you’re playing those guys,” Waits said. “Gahanna is going to be good wherever you’re playing them and so are we.”

